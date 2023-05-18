Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Defense attorney: Not all has been revealed about what led to Texas mass shooting

May 18, 2023, 2:16 PM

Francisco Oropeza, center, is escorted to the San Jacinto County courthouse by San Jacinto County S...

Francisco Oropeza, center, is escorted to the San Jacinto County courthouse by San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers, right, for a hearing Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Coldspring, Texas. Oropeza is suspected of killing five people, including a 9-year-old boy, after neighbors asked him to stop firing off rounds in his yard. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


HOUSTON (AP) — Attorneys for the man accused of killing five of his neighbors after storming into their Texas home suggested on Thursday that not all has been revealed about what led up to the deadly shooting and that the suspect was someone who was generous and well-liked.

Francisco Oropeza, 38, made his initial court appearance Thursday following All five victims were from Honduras.

Oropeza, dressed in a faded pink and white striped prison uniform, did not say anything to reporters as he was led into a courthouse in Coldspring, Texas, located about 60 miles (97 km) north of Houston. He also did not speak during the procedural court hearing. Oropeza is a Mexican national who has been deported four times between 2009 and 2016, U.S. immigration officials said.

After the hearing, his attorneys said it’s still too early to know what happened on the night of the killings and that tension between Oropeza and his neighbors had been building for quite some time.

“The initial story about asking him not to shoot his gun in the backyard because a baby was sleeping is probably not going to prove to be an accurate version of the events,” said Anthony Osso, one of Oropeza’s attorneys.

Osso said that while the killings have been presented as a mass shooting, it will end up being “a different kind of situation.”

Wilson Garcia, whose wife and 9-year-old son were two of the people killed, previously told reporters he and two others had “respectfully” asked Oropeza if he could shoot farther away from his home because Garcia’s newborn son was trying to sleep.

“He told us he was on his property and he could do what he wanted,” Garcia had said after a vigil at his son’s school on April 30.

Osso said Oropeza and his neighbors had been friends. Oropeza, a tradesman, would help anyone in the neighborhood who needed any electrical or plumbing work done, his lawyers said.

The relationship between Oropeza and his neighbors “started to go downhill” after the neighbors’ dogs went into Oropeza’s yard and killed his family’s sheep and chickens, Osso said.

Lisa Andrews, another of Oropeza’s attorneys, said what led up to the shooting is “much more complicated and much different a picture than that original witness statement.”

Both Andrews and Osso declined to comment on what happened the night of the shooting or what Oropeza might have told them about it.

Garcia said he never had problems with Oropeza and that their wives sometimes talked. He said Oropeza had once helped him cut down a tree.

Rob Freyer, the first assistant district attorney with the San Jacinto County district attorney’s office, declined to comment on the claims by Oropeza’s attorneys that not all has been revealed about what led up to the shooting.

“It was a massacre. The whole world knows that … It was a tragedy,” Freyer said.

Andrews said she expects the murder charges against Oropeza to be upgraded to capital murder, which would make him eligible for the death penalty.

San Jacinto County District Attorney Todd Dillon said Oropeza’s case will likely not be presented to a grand jury until next month.

Oropeza’s next court date is Aug. 10. His wife and one of Oropeza’s friends have each been charged with hindering the apprehension or prosecution of a known felon.

___

Follow Juan A. Lozano on Twitter: https://twitter.com/juanlozano70

United States News

Associated Press

Oklahoma agrees to not enforce gender-affirming care ban while temporary order sought

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma agreed on Thursday to not enforce its ban on gender-affirming medical care for young transgender people while opponents of the law seek a temporary court order blocking it. The attorney general’s office and attorneys for families and medical providers challenging the ban filed an agreement before the federal judge hearing […]

17 hours ago

Ranking Member Del. Stacey Plaskett, D-V.I., accompanied by Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, speaks dur...

Associated Press

Former FBI employees testify on GOP politicization claims after losing clearances

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former FBI employees accused the bureau of politicization in congressional testimony Thursday, a day after the agency disclosed that two of the men had seen their security clearances revoked over concerns about how their views of the Capital attack on Jan. 6, 2021, affected their work. The three men alleged overreach and […]

17 hours ago

Paris Paradise Morton, 32, stands in court during her hearing on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Las Veg...

Associated Press

Trial delayed for driver held since 2015 in deadly Las Vegas Strip pedestrian crash

Trial was delayed Thursday for a woman who has been in custody in state psychiatric facilities for more than seven years after being accused of intentionally plowing a car into pedestrians on a Las Vegas Strip sidewalk in December 2015.

17 hours ago

Associated Press

7 dead in vehicle crash on Interstate 5 in Oregon

ALBANY, Ore. (AP) — Seven people were killed and others hurt in a crash involving multiple vehicles on Interstate 5 near Albany, police said. Oregon State Police said in a statement that officers responded at about 2:05 p.m. Thursday to a crash about 7 miles (11 kilometers) north of Albany involving two semi trucks and […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

Salman Rushdie attends PEN America gala, his first in-person appearance since stabbing last summer

NEW YORK (AP) — Salman Rushdie has made his first in-person public appearance since being stabbed repeatedly and hospitalized nine months ago. The author was in attendance Thursday night for the annual gala of PEN America, the literary and free expression organization for which he once served as president. “I feel great,” said Rushdie, wearing […]

17 hours ago

A gas station remains closed less than a week after a fatal shooting in Detroit, Michigan, Wednesda...

Associated Press

Clerk who locked door before shooting in gas station charged with involuntary manslaughter

DETROIT (AP) — A gas station clerk who locked a door during a dispute over a small purchase was charged with involuntary manslaughter Thursday after the uproar led to the fatal shooting of another man. Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy filed the charge against Al-Hassan Aiyash, 22, of Hamtramck, in connection with the fatal May […]

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Defense attorney: Not all has been revealed about what led to Texas mass shooting