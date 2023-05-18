Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

New Mexico authorities describe caregivers’ torture of disabled woman who died

May 18, 2023, 10:07 AM | Updated: 2:44 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — “Torture” is how New Mexico’s top prosecutor describes the treatment a 38-year-old developmentally disabled woman endured before her death at the hands of her caregivers, who he said were paid thousands of dollars a month through a special program meant to offer an alternative to institutional care.

Attorney General Raúl Torrez detailed the woman’s injuries during a news conference Thursday, saying she died after being found in the back of a van as the caregivers tried to take her to Mexico so her wounds could be treated.

“The abuse and neglect that she endured was horrific and the injuries she sustained are among the worst I have seen in my career as a prosecutor,” Torrez said. “This was torture. There’s really no other word for it.”

Three people were arrested and charged Wednesday with abuse and neglect following an investigation that began with the stop at the U.S.-Mexico border in April.

The case spurred a statewide review of New Mexico’s entire developmentally disabled waiver system. Social workers spent weeks conducting individual wellness checks on thousands of developmentally disabled people who receive care through the federally-funded waiver program.

More allegations of possible abuse and neglect were turned up, and the state Health Department canceled contracts with four providers in the Albuquerque area.

An affidavit filed by the Attorney General’s Office details the abuse that resulted in the charges filed Wednesday against Angelita Rene Chacon, 52, and Patricia Hurtado, 42, both of Rio Rancho. They face counts of abuse or neglect of a resident resulting in death.

Luz Scott of Clovis, an acquaintance of the women, has been charged with false imprisonment and conspiracy to commit false imprisonment.

It wasn’t immediately clear Thursday if any of the suspects had a lawyer yet.

According to the attorney general’s office, Chacon and Hurtado contracted with At Home Advocacy and three other contractors to provide supplemental care for the victim. They were receiving about $5,000 a month under the waiver program to care for her.

Prosecutors say a preliminary review of available business records indicate that At Home Advocacy received nearly $250,000 to coordinate care and support for the victim in the three years before her death.

Records show the company last visited the home on Jan. 25, one month before the victim was found at the port of entry in El Paso.

According to court records, a supervisor with At Home Advocacy told FBI agents the company conducted monthly wellness visits at Chacon’s home but that “body checks” were not conducted during those visits and that no injuries were seen.

Authorities said the woman who died was severely dehydrated and drugged when she was found in the van. She also had numerous open wounds, bedsores with exposed bone and bruises and lacerations on various parts of her body.

They also described marks consistent with being restrained for a prolonged period of time.

Unable to speak when discovered by federal agents at the border crossing, she was transported to University Medical Center in El Paso, Texas, where she died on April 7, 2023. The Associated Press generally does not name people who have been abused.

Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and top health officials had warned that any caregivers who mistreat and abuse developmentally disabled or otherwise vulnerable people would be held accountable.

Republican legislative leaders also requested that the federal government investigate, saying an independent inquiry would ensure transparency and might prevent such cases in the future.

___

This story has been corrected to show the arrests were announced and a news conference was scheduled Thursday, not Wednesday.

___

Associated Press writer Walter Berry in Phoenix contributed to this report.

United States News

Associated Press

Officials: Man hospitalized after Florida Keys shark bite

MARATHON, Fla. (AP) — A man was hospitalized Thursday after being attacked by a shark in the Florida Keys, officials said. The 20-year-old Miami-Dade man was bitten on the leg while spearfishing off Marathon, according to a Monroe County Sheriff’s Office news release. The man was with two other people, who brought him ashore in […]

15 hours ago

FILE - Robert Mason, a 56-year-old homeless man, warms up a piece of doughnut over a bonfire he set...

Associated Press

White House vows more federal aid to reduce homelessness in 5 cities and California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Five major U.S. cities and the state of California will receive federal help to get unsheltered residents into permanent housing under a new plan launched Thursday as part of the Biden administration’s larger goal to reduce homelessness 25% by 2025. The All Inside initiative will partner the U.S. Interagency Council on […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Lawsuit: FBI failed to protect man slain amid Tennessee political scandal decades ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The son of a key federal witness who authorities say was killed decades ago with the help of a former Tennessee governor’s administration during the state’s largest political scandal is suing the FBI, saying it failed to protect his father. Marrell Graham filed the federal lawsuit this week claiming that the […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Man arrested in latest in string of mosque vandalism in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A 42-year-old man is jailed after a mosque in St. Paul was severely damaged by a fire that authorities say was deliberately set — marking the sixth attack on Muslim houses of worship in Minnesota in 2023. The fire was reported early Wednesday at the Oromo American Tawhid Islamic Center. […]

15 hours ago

FILE - This image taken from surveillance video provided by the Louisville Metro Police Department ...

Associated Press

Police: Louisville man planned bank shootings, placed phone in pocket to livestream

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The man who killed five co-workers at a Kentucky bank last month had made plans for the shooting and placed his phone in a front shirt pocket to livestream the killings, according to police records recently released. The shooter, 25-year-old Connor Sturgeon, had also attempted suicide around the same time last […]

15 hours ago

Francisco Oropeza, center, is escorted to the San Jacinto County courthouse by San Jacinto County S...

Associated Press

Defense attorney: Not all has been revealed about what led to Texas mass shooting

HOUSTON (AP) — Attorneys for the man accused of killing five of his neighbors after storming into their Texas home suggested on Thursday that not all has been revealed about what led up to the deadly shooting and that the suspect was someone who was generous and well-liked. Francisco Oropeza, 38, made his initial court […]

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

New Mexico authorities describe caregivers’ torture of disabled woman who died