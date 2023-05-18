Tucson man sentenced to 30 months in human smuggling case

PHOENIX – A Tucson man was sentenced last week in a human smuggling case.

Michael Lopez-Loreto, 22, received 30 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Lopez-Loreto pleaded guilty in February to Conspiracy to Transport Illegal Aliens for Profit Placing in Jeopardy the Life of Any Person.

In January, U.S. Border Patrol agents encountered Lopez-Loreto after a homeowner reported a vehicle on their property. Agents saw people run from the desert and enter the vehicle that was being driven Lopez-Loreto.

He then drove to an area where the agents blocked the roadway and was forced to slow down due to the obstruction.

A pursuit began after, Lopez-Loreto was able to maneuver around agents to avoid being apprehended.

During the chase, agents used spike strips twice to stop Lopez-Loreto’s vehicle, but he was able to avoid them. However, as Lopez-Loreto was avoiding the strips, he swerved into an oncoming lane, causing him rollover after he crashed into water barriers.

Two passengers, who were undocumented non-citizens he was smuggling further into the country, suffered injuries and were taken to the hospital to be treated.

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.