2 men arrested for allegedly assaulting border agents in Arizona in separate incidents
May 18, 2023, 11:01 AM | Updated: 11:02 am
(U.S. Customs and Border Protection Photo)
PHOENIX – Two men were recently charged with assaulting Border Patrol agents in separate incidents in Arizona, authorities said.
Adbiel Martinez-Barrera, 21, of Mexico faces charges of assault on a federal officer and illegal entry into the United States for the first incident, which occurred May 5 in a remote area near Douglas, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona said.
The maximum sentence for assault on a federal officer is eight years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.
Martinez-Barrera allegedly climbed on an agent’s back and forced the agent’s face into the ground, prosecutors said. The suspect and a woman he was with then ran off but were later apprehended by the Border Patrol.
Prosecutors say Martinez-Barrera entered the country illegally through a port of entry.
On May 8, agents encountered Alfredo Perez-Rodriguez, 18, of Mexico in a group of five people believed to be in the country illegally in the San Pedro River area near the U.S.-Mexico border, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.
Perez-Rodriguez allegedly got into a fight with an agent who was trying to arrest him and got control of the agent’s taser. Another agent helped subdue the suspect and take him into custody.
Perez-Rodriguez was charged with assault on a federal officer with a deadly or dangerous weapon, which carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.
