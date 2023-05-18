Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

2 men arrested for allegedly assaulting border agents in Arizona in separate incidents

May 18, 2023, 11:01 AM | Updated: 11:02 am

Image of Border Patrol truck to illustrate story on assaults on agents in Arizona....

(U.S. Customs and Border Protection Photo)

(U.S. Customs and Border Protection Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX – Two men were recently charged with assaulting Border Patrol agents in separate incidents in Arizona, authorities said.

Adbiel Martinez-Barrera, 21, of Mexico faces charges of assault on a federal officer and illegal entry into the United States for the first incident, which occurred May 5 in a remote area near Douglas, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona said.

The maximum sentence for assault on a federal officer is eight years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

Martinez-Barrera allegedly climbed on an agent’s back and forced the agent’s face into the ground, prosecutors said. The suspect and a woman he was with then ran off but were later apprehended by the Border Patrol.

Prosecutors say Martinez-Barrera entered the country illegally through a port of entry.

RELATED STORIES

On May 8, agents encountered Alfredo Perez-Rodriguez, 18, of Mexico in a group of five people believed to be in the country illegally in the San Pedro River area near the U.S.-Mexico border, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Perez-Rodriguez allegedly got into a fight with an agent who was trying to arrest him and got control of the agent’s taser. Another agent helped subdue the suspect and take him into custody.

Perez-Rodriguez was charged with assault on a federal officer with a deadly or dangerous weapon, which carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Booking photo of Alexander Martin Reyes, suspect in murder of Matthew Ballesteros in Phoenix, Arizo...

KTAR.com

Arrest made in shooting death of teenage boy in Phoenix

A suspect in the shooting death of a teenage boy in Phoenix last weekend has been taken into custody, authorities said.

14 hours ago

(YouTube Screenshot/ Arizona DPS)...

Danny Shapiro

Watch the moment Arizona DPS troopers stop a wrong-way driver on a Phoenix freeway

A pair of Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers had to take matters into their own hands last week when they spotted a driver going the wrong way on a Phoenix freeway.

14 hours ago

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)...

Taylor Kinnerup

Arizona’s News Roundup Special: Shazam and so long, a tribute to Al McCoy’s final call

Arizona Sports host Dave Burns and KTAR News anchor Jeff Munn joined KTAR’s managing editor, Taylor Kinnerup, to discuss what it was like growing up listening to Al McCoy.

14 hours ago

Cape Royal on the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park...

KTAR.com

Grand Canyon North Rim to reopen with limited services due to water line break

The North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park will open for the season next month, but services will be limited because of a water line break.

14 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...

KTAR.com

Woman killed in hit-and-run while crossing Phoenix street

A woman was killed in a hit-and-run collision while she was crossing a street in Phoenix Tuesday evening, authorities said.

14 hours ago

Headshot of John Hoyt Fullen, an Prescott, Arizona, moving company owner who was sentenced to priso...

KTAR.com

Arizona moving company owner who faked military service sentenced to 10.5 years in prison

An Arizona moving company owner who based his business on a faked military career is heading to prison, authorities said.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

2 men arrested for allegedly assaulting border agents in Arizona in separate incidents