Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

CONTESTS

Win tickets to the advanced screening of  ‘Spider-Man™: Across the Spider-Verse’ 

May 18, 2023, 10:15 AM | Updated: 10:15 am

Promotions's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

 

Enter for your chance to win tickets to see the advanced screening of  ‘Spider-Man™: Across the Spider-Verse’ on May 30th, at Harkins Scottsdale 101, 7pm

Synopsis: Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar®-winning Spider-Verse saga, Spider-Man™: Across the Spider-Verse. After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters the Spider Society, a team of Spider-People charged with protecting the Multiverse’s very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must set out on his own to save those he loves most. Anyone can wear the mask – it’s how you wear it that makes you a hero.

Register Below!!

Contests

...

Promotions

Win tickets to the Advance Screening The Little Mermaid

Register for your chance to win tickets to the advance screening of The Little Mermaid on Wednesday, May 24

13 days ago

...

Promotions

Advance Screening: Transformers Rise of the Beasts

Register for your chance to win two tickets to the advance screening of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts on June 5th!

17 days ago

...

Promotions

Advance Screening: The Boogeyman

Register for your chance to win tickets to the advance screening of The Boogeyman!

20 days ago

...

Promotions

$25 All-In Concert Week

Get ready for Concert Week, May 10-16! $25 All-In Tickets to select shows. It’s the perfect time to get tickets to see ALL your favorite artists and fill your year with live events.

23 days ago

...

Promotions

Pay Tribute to a Teacher Presented by Your Valley Toyota Dealers

It's KTAR Pay Tribute to a Teacher Presented by Your Valley Toyota Dealers. Nominate a teacher today for their chance to win a $2,500 check!

24 days ago

...

Promotions

Win Tickets to Jo Koy 2023 World Tour

Enter to win tickets to see the Jo Koy 2023 World Tour at Footprint Center on November 3rd!

1 month ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

Win tickets to the advanced screening of  ‘Spider-Man™: Across the Spider-Verse’ 