Win tickets to the advanced screening of  ‘Spider-Man™: Across the Spider-Verse’ 

Enter for your chance to win tickets to see the advanced screening of ‘Spider-Man™: Across the Spider-Verse’ on May 30th, at Harkins Scottsdale 101, 7pm

Synopsis: Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar®-winning Spider-Verse saga, Spider-Man™: Across the Spider-Verse. After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters the Spider Society, a team of Spider-People charged with protecting the Multiverse’s very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must set out on his own to save those he loves most. Anyone can wear the mask – it’s how you wear it that makes you a hero.

Register Below!!