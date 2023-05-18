Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Check your artificial intelligence ‘bossware’ tools for bias, says U.S. agency head

May 18, 2023, 8:53 AM

FILE - The emblem of the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission is shown on a podium in Vail,...

FILE - The emblem of the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission is shown on a podium in Vail, Colo., Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2016, in Denver. Charlotte Burrows, chair of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, told The Associated Press, Thursday, May 18, 2023, that the agency is trying to educate employers and technology providers about their use of these surveillance tools as well as AI tools that streamline the work of evaluating job prospects. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


The head of the U.S. agency charged with enforcing civil rights in the workplace says artificial intelligence-driven “bossware” tools that closely track the whereabouts, keystrokes and productivity of workers can also run afoul of discrimination laws.

Charlotte Burrows, chair of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, told The Associated Press that the agency is trying to educate employers and technology providers about their use of these surveillance tools as well as AI tools that streamline the work of evaluating job prospects.

And if they aren’t careful with say, draconian schedule-monitoring algorithms that penalize breaks for pregnant women or Muslims taking time to pray, or allowing faulty software to screen out graduates of women’s or historically Black colleges – they can’t blame AI when the EEOC comes calling.

“I’m not shy about using our enforcement authority when it’s necessary,” Burrows said. “We want to work with employers, but there’s certainly no exemption to the civil rights laws because you engage in discrimination some high-tech way.”

The federal agency put out its latest set of guidance Thursday on the use of automated systems in employment decisions such as who to hire or promote. It explains how to interpret a key provision of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 known as Title VII that bars job discrimination based on race, color, national origin, religion or sex, which includes bias against gay, lesbian and transgender workers.

Burrows said one important example involves widely-used resumé screeners and whether or not they can produce a biased result if they are based on biased data.

“What will happen is that there’s an algorithm that is looking for patterns that reflect patterns that it’s already familiar with,” she said. “It will be trained on data that comes from its existing employees. And if you have a non-diverse set of employees currently, you’re likely to end up with kicking out people inadvertently who don’t look like your current employees.”

Amazon, for instance, abandoned its own resume-scanning tool to recruit top talent after finding it favored men for technical roles — in part because it was comparing job candidates against the company’s own male-dominated tech workforce.

sending similar warnings for the past year, with previous sets of guidance about how some AI tools could discriminate against people with disabilities and violate the Americans with Disabilities Act.

In some cases, the EEOC has taken action. In March, the operator of tech job-search website Dice.com settled with the agency to end an investigation over allegations it was allowing job posters to exclude workers of U.S. national origin in favor of immigrants seeking work visas. To settle the case, the parent company, DHI Group, agreed to rewrite its programming to “scrape” for discriminatory language such as “H-1Bs Only,” a reference to a type of work visa.

Much of the EEOC’s work involves investigating the complaints filed by employees who believe they were discriminated against. And while it’s hard for job applicants to know if a biased hiring tool resulted in them being denied a job, Burrows said there is “generally more awareness” among workers about the tools that are increasingly being used to monitor their productivity.

Those tools have ranged from radio frequency devices to track nurses, to monitoring the minute-by-minute tightly controlled schedule of warehouse workers and delivery drivers, to tracking keystrokes or computer mouse clicks as many office employees started working from home during the pandemic. Some might violate civil rights laws, depending on how they’re being used.

Burrows noted that the National Labor Relations Board is also looking at such AI tools. The NLRB sent a memo last year warning that overly intrusive surveillance and management tools can impair the rights of workers to communicate with each other about union activity or unsafe conditions.

“I think that the best approach there — I’m not saying not to use it, it’s not per se illegal — but is to really think what it is that employers are looking to measure and maybe measure that directly,” Burrows said. “If you’re trying to see if the work is getting done, maybe check that the work is getting done.”

United States News

FILE - Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant speaks about his legacy following a life of public service, Jan...

Associated Press

News site CEO apologizes to Mississippi ex-Gov. Bryant over welfare comments

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — An executive at a news organization has apologized to former Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant for remarks she made about him and the misspending of welfare money that was intended to help some of the poorest people in the U.S. Mississippi Today published the apology from its CEO, Mary Margaret White, on […]

9 hours ago

This image released by ABC News shows Nicco Quiñones filming inside the home of Jerry and Veronica...

Associated Press

ABC News crew spends year in Uvalde, documents journey of survivors, families of shooting victims

NEW YORK (AP) — After most mass shootings that capture the public’s attention, national news organizations will send reporters for a few days, a week maybe, before moving on. There’s always another community, another tragedy. ABC News tried something different after 19 elementary school students and two teachers were shot and killed in Uvalde, Texas, […]

9 hours ago

FILE - In this 1976 file photo, pop artist Andy Warhol smiles in New York. The Supreme Court on Thu...

Associated Press

Supreme Court sides with photographer in copyright case involving Andy Warhol, Prince

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Thursday sided with a photographer who claimed the late Andy Warhol had violated her copyright on a photograph of the singer Prince. The Supreme Court sided 7-2 with photographer Lynn Goldsmith. “Lynn Goldsmith’s original works, like those of other photographers, are entitled to copyright protection, even against famous […]

9 hours ago

Associated Press

Supreme Court sidesteps challenge to internet companies’ broad protections from lawsuits

WASHINGTON (AP) — The a case against Google that might have allowed more lawsuits against social media companies. American college student who was killed in an Islamic State terrorist attack in Paris. The family wants to sue Google for YouTube videos they said helped attract IS recruits and radicalize them. Google owns YouTube. Google claims […]

9 hours ago

FILE - Alberto Sierra is escorted from Fitchburg District Court following a hearing in Fitchburg, M...

Associated Press

Man charged with killing 5-year-old who was found dead in a suitcase 9 years ago

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Nine years after the body of 5-year-old Jeremiah Oliver was found in a suitcase beside a Massachusetts highway, the former boyfriend of the child’s mother will be arraigned Thursday on a murder charge in connection with the death, prosecutors said. Alberto Sierra Jr., 32, is charged with murder and disinterring a […]

9 hours ago

Associated Press

Police: Arrest in NY over death of man pushed onto Baltimore subway tracks

NEW YORK (AP) — A man accused of pushing another man onto the tracks at a Baltimore subway station, electrocuting him, has been arrested in New York, police said. Investigators found Joseph White, 39, of Baltimore at a hotel in the South Ozone Park neighborhood of Queens on Wednesday and arrested him, police said in […]

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Check your artificial intelligence ‘bossware’ tools for bias, says U.S. agency head