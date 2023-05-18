Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona moving company owner who faked military service sentenced to 10.5 years in prison

May 18, 2023, 8:00 AM

Headshot of John Hoyt Fullen, an Prescott, Arizona, moving company owner who was sentenced to priso...

(John Hoyt Fullen - Photo via Yavapai County Attorney's Office)

(John Hoyt Fullen - Photo via Yavapai County Attorney's Office)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX – An Arizona moving company owner who based his business on a faked military career is heading to prison, authorities said Wednesday.

John Hoyt Fullen, 42, of Prescott was sentenced to 10.5 years on Monday after a jury previously found him guilty on fraud and forgery charges, the Yavapai County Attorney’s Office announced.

Fullen promoted his business, American Veteran Movers, as being veteran owned and operated, but he never served in the military, prosecutors said. Some of the company’s employees were veterans, but Fullen fully owned and operated it from 2017 to 2020.

“Mr. Fullen, a man with a lengthy felony record, chose to impersonate a veteran to personally profit off the valor of those who served in uniform. There is no place in Yavapai County for this type of conduct,” Yavapai County Attorney Dennis M. McGrane said in a press release.

RELATED STORIES

Fullen told clients he was a Marine Corps veteran, even getting a tattoo of the branch’s insignia, and claimed to have been wounded in Iraq, according to prosecutors. He also used a fake Purple Heart certificate he bought online to get Arizona veteran license plates for his personal vehicles.

“I’d like to thank the jury for their service and hope this verdict and lengthy prison sentence sends a message to anyone who contemplates falsely stealing the valor of our veterans,” McGrane said.

“This crime not only defrauded Mr. Fullen’s victims, who believed their hard-earned dollars were supporting a veteran-owned business, but also defrauded the veterans in our community who run small businesses.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Arizona Department of Transportation photo of traffic on Interstate 10 near Guadalupe Road after a ...

KTAR.com

1 dead after semi-truck hits construction vehicle on Valley freeway

One person was killed when a semi-truck hit a construction lift vehicle on Interstate 10 early Thursday, authorities said.

8 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/Barrow Neurological Institute)...

KTAR.com

Barrow Neurological Institute in Phoenix discusses stroke, treatment

KTAR's community spotlight this month focuses on a Valley stroke center warning residents that strokes can happen to anyone. 

8 hours ago

(Cooper’s Hawk Winery and Restaurant Photo)...

KTAR.com

Cooper’s Hawk Winery and Restaurant sets opening date for Surprise location

Cooper’s Hawk Winery and Restaurant announced this week that its newest location in the West Valley will open in June.

8 hours ago

(Phoenix Police Screenshot, left, KTAR News Photo/Colton Krolak, right)...

Danny Shapiro

Tiger cub seized by Phoenix Police moving to permanent home

A tiger cub that was seized by the Phoenix Police Department during an arrest earlier this year is heading to its forever home.

8 hours ago

(Arizona Department of Transportation Photo)...

Brandon Gray

ADOT to hold public hearing in Gilbert on Arizona construction projects program

The Arizona Department of Transportation will be hosting a public hearing on its five year construction program.

8 hours ago

(Pexels Photo)...

KTAR.com

Mesa Police warns of ‘limpia’ scam where residents are burglarized

The Mesa Police Department is warning residents of a scam where criminals offer free "limpia" cleansing services then burglarize homes.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Arizona moving company owner who faked military service sentenced to 10.5 years in prison