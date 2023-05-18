Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Man charged with killing 5-year-old who was found dead in a suitcase 9 years ago

May 18, 2023, 7:19 AM

FILE - Alberto Sierra is escorted from Fitchburg District Court following a hearing in Fitchburg, M...

FILE - Alberto Sierra is escorted from Fitchburg District Court following a hearing in Fitchburg, Mass., Tuesday Dec. 24, 2013. Sierra faces arraignment in Worcester Superior Court on charges of murder and disinterring a body in the death of Jeremiah Oliver, the office of Worcester District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. said Wednesday, May 17, 2023. (John Love/The Sentinel & Enterprise via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(John Love/The Sentinel & Enterprise via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Nine years after the body of 5-year-old Jeremiah Oliver was found in a suitcase beside a Massachusetts highway, the former boyfriend of the child’s mother will be arraigned Thursday on a murder charge in connection with the death, prosecutors said.

Alberto Sierra Jr., 32, is charged with murder and disinterring a body and will be arraigned in Worcester Superior Court, the office of Worcester District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. said Wednesday. An email seeking comment was left with Sierra’s attorney.

Jeremiah’s body was found in April 2014 along Interstate 190 in Sterling, about an hour west of Boston. But the boy was last seen alive in September 2013, and was not reported missing until December of that year.

The family, which lived in Fitchburg at the time, was being supervised by the state Department of Children and Families. Even before the boy’s body was discovered, an investigation found that a social worker with the child welfare agency went months without visiting the family’s home — despite reports of abuse and neglect.

Ultimately, three agency employees were fired and the report led to changes at the agency.

The boy’s death was not ruled a homicide until February of 2016 when an autopsy by the state medical examiner said that he died of “homicidal violence of undetermined causes.”

Sierra was convicted in 2017 of assaulting Jeremiah’s mother and siblings and sentenced to up to seven years in prison. He was not incarcerated when he was arrested on Wednesday, the district attorney’s office said.

Jeremiah’s mother, Elsa Oliver, also pleaded guilty in 2017 to assault and battery and reckless endangerment in connection with her other two children and was sentenced to more than seven years in prison.

Prosecutors dropped charges against both of them in connection with Jeremiah’s disappearance and alleged abuse to avoid possible double jeopardy claims, prosecutors said at the time.

United States News

Associated Press

Police: Arrest in NY over death of man pushed onto Baltimore subway tracks

NEW YORK (AP) — A man accused of pushing another man onto the tracks at a Baltimore subway station, electrocuting him, has been arrested in New York, police said. Investigators found Joseph White, 39, of Baltimore at a hotel in the South Ozone Park neighborhood of Queens on Wednesday and arrested him, police said in […]

7 hours ago

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference in Washington, Wednesday, Ma...

Associated Press

Persistently high inflation is causing a split among Federal Reserve officials over next steps

WASHINGTON (AP) — The stubbornness of high inflation is dividing the Federal Reserve over how to manage interest rates in the coming months, leaving the outlook for the Fed’s policies cloudier than at any time since it unleashed a streak of 10 straight rate hikes beginning in March 2022. Many Fed watchers have expected the […]

7 hours ago

D'Arcy Drollinger stands for a portrait outside Oasis nightclub Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in San Franc...

Associated Press

‘Drag is something to celebrate’: San Francisco to name 1st-in-nation drag laureate

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Anti-trans legislation is roiling the nation. Bills prohibiting drag performances are cropping up in statehouses. Violence and vitriol are turning children’s drag story hour events into headline-news protests. San Francisco is fighting back Thursday by naming the nation’s first drag laureate, an ambassador-style position designed to represent the city’s famous LGBTQ+ […]

7 hours ago

FILE - A Ford sign is shown at a dealership in Springfield, Pa., Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Ford Moto...

Associated Press

Ford recalls SUVs, some for a second time, to fix rear camera display

DETROIT (AP) — Ford is recalling over 422,000 SUVs in the U.S. because the image from the rear camera may not be displayed. The recall covers certain Ford Explorers and Lincoln Aviators from the 2020 through 2023 model years, as well as 2020 through 2022 Lincoln Corsairs. All have 360-degree cameras. Some of the vehicles […]

7 hours ago

First lady Jill Biden addresses a crowd at Bethel Regional High School in Bethel, Alaska on Wednesd...

Associated Press

Jill Biden touts efforts to bring better internet to Alaska Native villages

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — For years, when the tiny Alaska Native village of Rampart’s awful internet service would go down, the only way to reach the outside world was to await the small airplane that touched down daily with supplies and the occasional visitor. “We had no way of getting ahold of anybody out of […]

7 hours ago

FILE - Logos the New York Stock Exchange adorn trading posts, on the floor, Wednesday, March 16, 20...

Associated Press

Stock market today: Global stocks and Wall Street futures rise in anticipation of US debt deal

Wall Street pointed modestly higher before the opening bell Thursday on hopes U.S. political leaders can reach an agreement to avoid a potentially disastrous default on government debt. Futures for the benchmark S&P 500 index rose 0.2% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose less than 0.1%. Wall Street rallied Wednesday after President Joe Biden […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Man charged with killing 5-year-old who was found dead in a suitcase 9 years ago