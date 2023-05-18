Close
ARIZONA NEWS

1 dead after semi-truck hits construction vehicle on Valley freeway

May 18, 2023, 7:01 AM

Arizona Department of Transportation photo of traffic on Interstate 10 near Guadalupe Road after a ...

(Arizona Department of Transportation Photo)

(Arizona Department of Transportation Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX – One person was killed when a semi-truck hit a construction lift vehicle on a Valley freeway early Thursday, authorities said.

The collision occurred around 1:45 a.m. in a construction zone on westbound Interstate 10 near Guadalupe Road, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

The Arizona Department of Transportation confirmed that a subcontracted construction worker was involved.

Traffic was restricted for several hours, and all lanes were reopened by 5 a.m., ADOT said.

No other information was immediately available.

