1 dead after semi-truck hits construction vehicle on Valley freeway

PHOENIX – One person was killed when a semi-truck hit a construction lift vehicle on a Valley freeway early Thursday, authorities said.

The collision occurred around 1:45 a.m. in a construction zone on westbound Interstate 10 near Guadalupe Road, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

The Arizona Department of Transportation confirmed that a subcontracted construction worker was involved.

Traffic was restricted for several hours, and all lanes were reopened by 5 a.m., ADOT said.

No other information was immediately available.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 411923.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.