ARIZONA NEWS
1 dead after semi-truck hits construction vehicle on Valley freeway
May 18, 2023, 7:01 AM
(Arizona Department of Transportation Photo)
PHOENIX – One person was killed when a semi-truck hit a construction lift vehicle on a Valley freeway early Thursday, authorities said.
The collision occurred around 1:45 a.m. in a construction zone on westbound Interstate 10 near Guadalupe Road, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.
The Arizona Department of Transportation confirmed that a subcontracted construction worker was involved.
Traffic was restricted for several hours, and all lanes were reopened by 5 a.m., ADOT said.
No other information was immediately available.
Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 411923.
We want to hear from you.
Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.