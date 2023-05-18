Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Woman killed in hit-and-run while crossing Phoenix street

May 18, 2023, 9:00 AM

PHOENIX — A woman was killed in a hit-and-run collision while she was crossing a street in Phoenix Tuesday evening, authorities said.

Police responded near the area of Camelback Road and 24th Avenue around 9:30 p.m. regarding a pedestrian in the street, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.

Colleen Caryn Martin, 54, was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The vehicle involved in the crash did not stay at the scene, police said.

Police believe Martin was crossing Camelback Road mid-block when she was hit by a vehicle traveling westbound.

The investigation is ongoing.

