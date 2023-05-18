Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Seattle startup’s ex-CFO accused of diverting $35 million, losing it in crypto crash

May 17, 2023, 5:35 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


SEATTLE (AP) — The former chief financial officer of a Seattle-based startup took $35 million of his employer’s money without permission and lost it by investing in cryptocurrency before the crypto market crashed last year, according to a federal indictment returned by a grand jury Wednesday.

Nevin Shetty, 39, was hired in March 2021 as CFO of Fabric, which makes software platforms for retail commerce.

About a year later, after the company informed him it was letting him go over job performance concerns, he secretly took the money and transferred it to HighTower Treasury, a crypto platform he controlled as a side business, the indictment said.

His idea was to pay the company 6% interest while retaining profits above that, but soon the $35 million investment was practically worthless, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Seattle said in a news release.

The indictment in U.S. District Court charged Shetty with four counts of wire fraud. He is scheduled to be arraigned May 25.

Shetty’s attorney, Cooper Offenbecher, said in an emailed statement that he and his client had been in regular contact with prosecutors and disagreed with the decision to bring an indictment.

“As the CFO of his former employer, tasked with making investment decisions for its benefit, Mr. Shetty was personally devastated by these losses, which occurred as a result of a catastrophic crash in the cryptocurrency market in May 2022,” Offenbecher wrote. “We look forward to responding to these allegations in Court.”

Prosecutors, however, said that as the company raised hundreds of millions of dollars in startup funding, it adopted a conservative approach to managing that money — a policy that Shetty had helped draft.

According to the Seattle tech news website GeekWire, Fabric had raised more than $293 million by February 2022 and was valued at $1.5 billion.

The company did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment Wednesday.

United States News

FILE - Bryan Kohberger, left, looks toward his attorney, public defender Anne Taylor, right, during...

Associated Press

Grand jury indicts man in 4 University of Idaho stabbing deaths, eliminating need for hearing

  BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A grand jury has indicted a man who was already charged in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students, allowing prosecutors to skip a planned week-long preliminary hearing that was set for late June. Bryan Kohberger was arrested late last year and charged with burglary and four counts […]

21 hours ago

LGBTQ+ activists protest Senate Bill 14 at the Texas Capitol, Friday, May 12, 2023, in Austin, Texa...

Associated Press

Texas Legislature OKs ban on gender-affirming care for minors

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas would become the largest state previously ordered child welfare officials to investigate such treatment as abuse. The bill cleared the GOP-controlled Legislature after a final vote in the Senate over the objections of Democrats, who used parliamentary maneuvers in recent weeks to delay passage but could not derail it entirely. […]

21 hours ago

Associated Press

California congresswoman’s husband sentenced to prison in Connecticut fraud case

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — The former board chairperson of a Connecticut energy cooperative and estranged husband of a California congresswoman was sentenced Wednesday to six months in prison for using public funds to pay for lavish trips to the Kentucky Derby and a luxury golf resort. James Sullivan, 56, a one-time Democratic congressional candidate […]

21 hours ago

FILE - In this image from video, witness Donald Williams answers questions, March 29, 2021, at the ...

Associated Press

Man who witnessed George Floyd murder by police suing Minneapolis over officers’ actions

One of the most vocal bystanders as a Minneapolis police officer murdered George Floyd three years ago is suing the city, alleging he was assaulted and suffered emotional distress as he witnessed the handcuffed Black man beg for his life, go limp and stop breathing. Donald Williams of Minneapolis filed the lawsuit Tuesday in Hennepin […]

21 hours ago

FILE - This artist depiction shows Massachusetts Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira, right, appea...

Associated Press

Documents leak suspect had been warned about handling of classified information, prosecutors say

BOSTON (AP) — Superiors of the Massachusetts Air National Guard member charged with leaking highly classified military documents had raised concerns internally on multiple occasions about his handling or viewing of classified information, according to a court filing Wednesday. Justice Department lawyers made the disclosure in a court papers urging a magistrate judge to keep […]

21 hours ago

President Joe Biden speaks during a Medal of Valor ceremony in the East Room of the White House, We...

Associated Press

Biden declares ‘America will not default,’ says he’s confident of budget deal with GOP lawmakers

  WASHINGTON (AP) — An optimistic President Joe Biden declared Wednesday he is confident the U.S. will avoid an unprecedented and potentially catastrophic debt default, saying G-7 summit in Japan but planned to return by the weekend in hopes of approving a solid agreement. Biden’s upbeat remarks came as a select group of negotiators began […]

21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

Seattle startup’s ex-CFO accused of diverting $35 million, losing it in crypto crash