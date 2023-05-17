Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Mississippi sends National Guard to US-Mexico border, GOP governor says

May 17, 2023, 3:59 PM

FILE - Mississippi's Republican Gov. Tate Reeves offers a prayer during a National Day of Prayer ga...

FILE - Mississippi's Republican Gov. Tate Reeves offers a prayer during a National Day of Prayer gathering at the Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, May 4, 2023. Reeves said Wednesday, May 17, that he has mobilized a National Guard unit to help with security at the U.S. border with Mexico. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said Wednesday that he has mobilized a National Guard unit to help with security at the U.S. border with Mexico.

“What happens at the border doesn’t stay there. Drugs and people are trafficked to every state in the nation — including Mississippi,” Reeves, a Republican, wrote on Twitter. “To keep Mississippians safe and limit the impact of our nation’s open borders, the Mississippi National Guard’s 112th Military Police Battalion has been mobilized and is supporting Customs and Border Protection officers and agents along the Southwest border.”

Reeves’ announcement came a day after send more than 1,100 National Guard soldiers and law enforcement officers to Texas to assist with border security between the U.S. and Mexico. DeSantis is expected to announce that he’s running for president.

Mississippi does not share a border with Mexico, but Reeves blamed President Joe Biden’s administration for people and drugs crossing the border without authorization.

“Every state has become a border state,” wrote Reeves, who is seeking reelection this year.

United States News

Associated Press

Connecticut lawmakers, shaken by death of a collegaue, pass bill to deter wrong-way drivers

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut lawmakers, shaken by the death of a colleague killed in a wrong-way crash earlier this year, unanimously approved a bill Wednesday that attempts to curtail the growing problem of wrong-way drivers. The legislation calls for the installation of detection and notification systems on at least 120 high-risk highway exit ramps […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Death toll from blinding dust storm crashes in Illinois rises to 8

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The death toll from numerous crashes on Interstate 55 that occurred amid a blinding dust storm has risen to eight, a coroner said Wednesday. Ruth Rau, 81, of Sorento, who was a passenger in a car that crashed in the May 1 dust storm, died of blunt force injuries Tuesday night […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Parents hope to keep Tennessee school shooter’s ‘dangerous and harmful’ writings secret

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A group of Tennessee parents whose children attend three 9-year-olds and three adults, filed a motion Wednesday seeking to keep the shooter’s writings from being released to the public. “The Parents see no good that can come from the release and wish to contend that the writings — which they believe […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Warning issued on surgery in Mexican border city after suspected cases of meningitis, 1 death

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (AP) — State and federal health officials are warning U.S. residents to cancel planned surgeries in a Mexico border city after five people from Texas who got procedures there came back and developed suspected cases of fungal meningitis. One of them died, officials said. The five people who became ill traveled to Matamoros, […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Prosecutor in Ralph Yarl case says legal precedent favors keeping court records open

LIBERTY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri prosecutor is asking a judge to carefully consider the public’s right to information while determining whether to seal court records in the case of Andrew Lester, a white homeowner who is accused of shooting a Black teenager who mistakenly came to his home. Lester’s attorney, Steven Salmon, filed a […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Indiana court upholds life sentence for man convicted of killing, cannibalism

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — The Indiana Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the life sentence without parole for a man convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend and eating parts of her body. Joseph Oberhansley was convicted in September 2020 of murder and burglary in the slaying of Tammy Jo Blanton in Jeffersonville in September 2014. Clark Circuit […]

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

Mississippi sends National Guard to US-Mexico border, GOP governor says