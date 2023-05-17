Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

1-year-old accidentally shot by 4-year-old brother, expected to survive

May 17, 2023, 2:20 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


HOUSTON (AP) — A 4-year-old boy accidentally shot his 1-year-old brother at their home near northeast Houston, according to law enforcement officials.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said deputies responded at about 4 p.m. Tuesday to the home where they determined the child found an unsecured pistol and unintentionally shot his sibling, KTRK-TV reported.

The toddler was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. A 7-year-old child also inside the home at the time was not hurt, officials said.

The children’s father said the 4-year-old likes to play with toy guns and likely didn’t realize he had found one that could hurt his brother. The father said he wasn’t home when the shooting happened and that the gun belonged to a relative who was staying with them.

Maj. Saul Suarez with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office urged people to be responsible with weapons.

“Make sure that you’re securing them, especially when there’s children in the house,” he said.

It wasn’t clear if anyone would face charges. Under state law, if a child gains access to a loaded firearm in Texas, a person may be criminally liable, according to the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence.

United States News

Associated Press

Democratic Minneapolis City Council candidate says he doesn’t condone violence, days after melee

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Days after chaos erupted at a Democratic nominating convention for a Minneapolis City Council seat, one of the candidates said he does not condone violence. Nasri Warsame, a political newcomer and Somali immigrant who is running for the seat currently held by Aisha Chughtai, said Wednesday: “I do not condone violence. I […]

18 hours ago

A demonstrator shows her hands reading "1.5 to survive" at a protest advocating for the warming goa...

Associated Press

The likelihood that Earth briefly hits key warming threshold grows bigger and closer, UN forecasts

There's a two-out-of-three chance that the world will temporarily hit a key warming limit within the next five years.

18 hours ago

In this photo provided by the Montana Governor's Office, Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte signs a law...

Associated Press

Montana governor bans TikTok. But can the state enforce the law?

NEW YORK (AP) — Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte on Wednesday signed into law a first-of-its kind bill that makes it illegal for TikTok to operate in the state, setting up a potential legal fight with the company amid a litany of questions over whether the state can even enforce the law. The new rules in […]

18 hours ago

File - A protester identified as "Reagan" holds a sign outside the Star Garden Topless Dive Bar on ...

Associated Press

Dancers at Los Angeles bar to become only unionized strippers in US after 15-month battle

NEW YORK (AP) — Dancers at a Los Angeles bar could soon become the only unionized group of strippers in the U.S. The Actors’ Equity Association labor union says owners of the Star Garden Topless Dive Bar in North Hollywood have withdrawn their opposition and agreed to recognize the strippers’ union. For 15 months, dancers […]

18 hours ago

FILE - Mississippi's Republican Gov. Tate Reeves offers a prayer during a National Day of Prayer ga...

Associated Press

Mississippi sends National Guard to US-Mexico border, GOP governor says

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said Wednesday that he has mobilized a National Guard unit to help with security at the U.S. border with Mexico. “What happens at the border doesn’t stay there. Drugs and people are trafficked to every state in the nation — including Mississippi,” Reeves, a Republican, wrote on […]

18 hours ago

Associated Press

Connecticut lawmakers, shaken by death of a collegaue, pass bill to deter wrong-way drivers

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut lawmakers, shaken by the death of a colleague killed in a wrong-way crash earlier this year, unanimously approved a bill Wednesday that attempts to curtail the growing problem of wrong-way drivers. The legislation calls for the installation of detection and notification systems on at least 120 high-risk highway exit ramps […]

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

1-year-old accidentally shot by 4-year-old brother, expected to survive