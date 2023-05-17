Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Animal rights group says chickens were abused, but Tyson Foods cut ties with the farm on its own

May 17, 2023, 2:00 PM | Updated: 2:36 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


An animal rights group said Wednesday that a Virginia farm that raised chickens for Tyson Foods mistreated the animals, allowing some of them to go without feed and water at times.

But Tyson says it cut ties with the farm in January after it uncovered animal welfare issues there on its own.

The group, Animal Outlook, said it had an investigator working undercover at Jannat Farm from August to November of last year observing as 150,000 birds were raised from chicks until they were ready for slaughter. In addition to seeing chickens go without feed for up to 52 hours, the group said it documented instances of physical abuse and filthy conditions at the farm.

The Associated Press could not immediately locate a contact at the farm itself. A spokesman for Springdale, Arkansas-based Tyson, which processes 20% of U.S. beef, chicken and pork, denounced the conditions Animal Outlook documented in video and pictures shot at the farm and said the company ended its contract with the farm because it wasn’t meeting Tyson’s animal welfare standards.

“Since January 2023, no Tyson Foods birds have been placed on this farm and the farmer no longer has a contract to grow for Tyson Foods,” spokesman Derek Burleson said. “We have a longstanding commitment to the welfare, proper handling, and humane treatment and care of animals in our supply chain.”

Animal Outlook’s Executive Director Cheryl Leahy said Tyson should have known about the abuse sooner because the farm had been raising chickens for the meat producer for at least seven years, and the company had a manager overseeing operations there. Plus, Tyson was responsible for delivering the feed chickens went without for more than two days. Video shot by the group’s investigator also shows chickens being thrown and kicked by farm workers and in at least one case a worker ripped off the head of a chicken.

“There is absolutely no excuse,” Leahy said. “The day-to-day suffering of these birds is palpable in each of the videos. Still, Tyson delivered birds, year after year.”

Leahy said she believes Tyson’s decision to end its contract with this farm may have been related more to its decision to shut down a processing plant in the area this spring — not animal welfare concerns.

“It’s very clear that Tyson is an important part of the puzzle here, and the cruelty that we see in this investigation is systemic,” said Leahy, who cited two previous investigations her group has done at farms affiliated with Tyson.

The group filed a complaint with the local district attorney asking for a criminal investigation into the way the chickens were treated that was forwarded on to the state attorney general’s office.

In addition to the abuse Animal Outlook found, the group said this farm failed to follow good biosecurity practices to limit the spread of disease despite the ongoing bird flu outbreak that has prompted officials to slaughter nearly 59 million chickens and turkeys to limit the spread of that virus.

Animal Outlook said workers failed to sanitize their boots in bleach before they entered barns, and some of the buildings had openings that could allow wild animals to get inside. Experts believe bird flu is primarily spread by the droppings of wild birds as they migrate past farms.

The animal rights group said its investigator also found instances of bugs in some of the chicken feed and rats in the barns where the chickens were housed.

___

Follow Josh Funk online at www.twitter.com/funkwrite

United States News

Attorney General Dana Nessel announces charges for several security guards from Northland Mall in t...

Associated Press

Four guards to face trial in 2014 death of man at a Detroit-area shopping mall

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) — Four security guards blamed for the death of a man during a struggle at a Detroit-area mall in 2014 will face trial on involuntary manslaughter charges, a judge said Wednesday. Judge Shelia Johnson said there was enough evidence to send the case to trial, a low threshold at this stage of […]

15 hours ago

FILE - The icon for the video sharing TikTok app is seen on a smartphone, Feb. 28, 2023, in Marple ...

Associated Press

Montana becomes 1st state to ban TikTok; law likely to be challenged

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana became the first state in the U.S. to completely ban TikTok on Wednesday when the state’s Republican governor signed a measure that’s more sweeping than any other state’s attempts to curtail the social media app. The measure is expected to be challenged legally and will serve as a testing ground […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Rudy Giuliani sued for defamation by supermarket employee he accused of assault

New York (AP) — A man who spent a night in jail for smacking Rudy Giuliani on the back and calling him a “scumbag” is suing him and several New York City police officers for false arrest and defamation. Daniel Gill brought the federal suit in Manhattan court on Wednesday, accusing Giuliani of spinning a […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

1-year-old accidentally shot by 4-year-old brother, expected to survive

HOUSTON (AP) — A 4-year-old boy accidentally shot his 1-year-old brother at their home near northeast Houston, according to law enforcement officials. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said deputies responded at about 4 p.m. Tuesday to the home where they determined the child found an unsecured pistol and unintentionally shot his sibling, KTRK-TV reported. The […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

UN envoy cautiously optimistic Yemen’s warring parties will resume UN-led negotiations

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. envoy for Yemen expressed “cautious optimism” Wednesday that the country’s warring parties will return to U.N.-led negotiations to end their deadly eight-year conflict. Hans Grundberg told the U.N. Security Council he is confident last month’s prisoner releases agreed to by the government and rival Houthi rebels will “build further […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Former Bosnia wartime prison camp guard who settled in US facing federal charges

A former guard at a notorious prison camp in Bosnia-Herzegovina who used a fabricated story to obtain refugee status in the U.S. and settled in the Boston suburbs has been arrested on fraud and other charges, federal prosecutors said Wednesday. Kemal Mrndzic, 50, was living in Swampscott, about 13 miles (20 kilometers) from Boston, at […]

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

Animal rights group says chickens were abused, but Tyson Foods cut ties with the farm on its own