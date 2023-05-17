Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

LA volunteer police officer hospitalized after getting stung on face by swarm of bees

May 17, 2023, 1:56 PM | Updated: 2:04 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


LOS ANGELES (AP) — A volunteer police officer responding to a report of a bee swarm was hospitalized after getting stung multiple times on his face and collapsing onto the street in a Los Angeles neighborhood.

A TV news helicopter recorded dramatic video of the attack Monday afternoon in the Encino area as the man flailed around while trying to swat the bees away. He tripped and fell, hitting his head on the ground.

The uniformed volunteer officer was treated for a fractured eye socket and bee stings to his face and eyes, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement Tuesday. He was in stable condition, the statement said.

The officer and his partner were assisting with traffic control when the attack occurred, police said.

A professional bee-removal service was called to the neighborhood in the San Fernando Valley northwest of downtown LA, the city’s fire department said.

United States News

A demonstrator shows her hands reading "1.5 to survive" at a protest advocating for the warming goa...

Associated Press

The likelihood that Earth briefly hits key warming threshold grows bigger and closer, UN forecasts

There's a two-out-of-three chance that the world will temporarily hit a key warming limit within the next five years.

17 hours ago

In this photo provided by the Montana Governor's Office, Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte signs a law...

Associated Press

Montana governor bans TikTok. But can the state enforce the law?

NEW YORK (AP) — Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte on Wednesday signed into law a first-of-its kind bill that makes it illegal for TikTok to operate in the state, setting up a potential legal fight with the company amid a litany of questions over whether the state can even enforce the law. The new rules in […]

17 hours ago

File - A protester identified as "Reagan" holds a sign outside the Star Garden Topless Dive Bar on ...

Associated Press

Dancers at Los Angeles bar to become only unionized strippers in US after 15-month battle

NEW YORK (AP) — Dancers at a Los Angeles bar could soon become the only unionized group of strippers in the U.S. The Actors’ Equity Association labor union says owners of the Star Garden Topless Dive Bar in North Hollywood have withdrawn their opposition and agreed to recognize the strippers’ union. For 15 months, dancers […]

17 hours ago

FILE - Mississippi's Republican Gov. Tate Reeves offers a prayer during a National Day of Prayer ga...

Associated Press

Mississippi sends National Guard to US-Mexico border, GOP governor says

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said Wednesday that he has mobilized a National Guard unit to help with security at the U.S. border with Mexico. “What happens at the border doesn’t stay there. Drugs and people are trafficked to every state in the nation — including Mississippi,” Reeves, a Republican, wrote on […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

Connecticut lawmakers, shaken by death of a collegaue, pass bill to deter wrong-way drivers

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut lawmakers, shaken by the death of a colleague killed in a wrong-way crash earlier this year, unanimously approved a bill Wednesday that attempts to curtail the growing problem of wrong-way drivers. The legislation calls for the installation of detection and notification systems on at least 120 high-risk highway exit ramps […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

Death toll from blinding May 1 dust storm crashes in Illinois rises to 8

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The death toll from numerous crashes on Interstate 55 that occurred amid a blinding May 1 dust storm has risen to eight, a coroner said Wednesday. Ruth Rau, 81, of Sorento, who was a passenger in a car that crashed in the dust storm, died of blunt force injuries Tuesday night […]

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

LA volunteer police officer hospitalized after getting stung on face by swarm of bees