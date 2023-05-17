Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Maricopa County attorney doesn’t charge Phoenix officers who fatally shot man throwing rocks

May 17, 2023, 2:00 PM | Updated: 2:32 pm

(YouTube Screenshot/Phoenix Police)

PHOENIX — Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell on Wednesday announced her decision to not charge two Phoenix police officers who fatally shot a man who was throwing rocks at them.

“I will not be seeking criminal charges against the officers in this matter,” Mitchell said during a press conference.

The officers shot and killed 34-year-old Ali Osman on Sept. 24 at about 6:45 p.m. after their patrol cars were hit by rocks near 19th and Glendale avenues.

The officers pulled over to discuss what happened when they saw Osman throwing rocks that ranged from 2.9 ounces to 19.8 ounces.

Osman was contacted by an officer, who gave commands to stop throwing rocks. When ordered, Osman threw a rock that connected with an officer’s shin.

When Osman readied to throw another rock, both officers shot their firearms.

“The river rocks being thrown by Mr. Osman on that day posed a serious threat to every motorist and pedestrian in that area,” Mitchell said.

Osman was taken to a nearby hospital where he died, authorities said.

Both of the patrol cars were damaged including dents and one broken spotlight on the car.

The officers, assigned to the Desert Horizon Precinct, had at least two years of experience prior to the incident.

