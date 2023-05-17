1 dead, 2 injured in stabbing at north Phoenix home

PHOENIX – A man is dead and two others are injured after a stabbing Tuesday at a north Phoenix home.

Phoenix police responded to a residence around 4 p.m. near Cave Creek and Greenway roads.

According to authorities, they found 49-year-old Arturo Cabrera-Garcia with serious injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other people were also found in the home with injuries, a woman who was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and a male suspect.

The suspect, Alexander Garcia-Garcia, was found at the scene with injuries. He was treated at the scene by Phoenix Fire Department and was arrested and booked on multiple charges including murder.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

