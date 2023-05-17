Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Pilot killed in small plane crash in South Florida

May 17, 2023, 1:05 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — A pilot died after a small banner-towing plane crashed and burst into flames Wednesday afternoon in South Florida, officials said.

The single-engine Piper PA-25-235 went down next to the parking lot of a Hollywood shopping center, the Sun Sentinel reported. The plane had departed from the nearby North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines, airport officials said. Hollywood is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of Miami.

Hollywood police said the plane caught fire when it hit the ground, and firefighters responded to the scene within several minutes to put it out.

The National Transportation Safety Board said the deceased pilot, who officials didn’t immediately name, was the plane’s sole occupant. No injuries were reported to anyone on the ground.

NTSB investigators will arrive at the scene on Thursday, and the plane will be transported to an off-site facility to be investigated, officials said. The Federal Aviation Administration will assist in the investigation.

United States News

Lori Vallow Daybell talks with her lawyers before the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County Cour...

Associated Press

Mom convicted in deaths of her 2 kids in Idaho faces new Arizona charge

Lori Vallow Daybell has been indicted for a second time in Arizona, this time on charges that she conspired to kill her niece’s ex-husband.

13 hours ago

Associated Press

New chair appointed to head elections board in Georgia’s Fulton County

The elections board in Georgia’s most populous county, a Democratic stronghold targeted by former President Donald Trump after his narrow 2020 loss in the state, will soon have new leadership. The Fulton County Board of Commissioners voted Wednesday to approve the selection of lawyer Patrise Perkins-Hooker to serve as chair of the county Registration and […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Mark Gietzen, abortion foe who forced recount of Kansas vote, dies in plane crash at 69

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Mark Gietzen, a longtime conservative Republican and anti-abortion activist in Kansas who forced a recount of the state’s decisive vote affirming abortion rights last year has died in a plane crash. He was 69. The Kansas Republican Party said in a Facebook post that Gietzen, of Wichita, died Tuesday evening in […]

13 hours ago

Colorado Springs mayoral candidate Yemi Mobolade cheers as he runs onto the stage to give a speech,...

Associated Press

Independent candidate poised to become first elected Black mayor of Colorado Springs

DENVER (AP) — An independent mayoral candidate was poised Wednesday to defeat his Republican opponent to become the first elected Black mayor in the conservative city of Colorado Springs, Colorado’s second largest city. The apparent win in Tuesday’s run-off election by Yemi Mobolade, a Nigerian immigrant, is the latest political setback for Republicans in a […]

13 hours ago

FILE - A liquid carbon dioxide containment unit stands outside the fabrication building of Glenwood...

Associated Press

Biden administration invests in carbon capture, upping pressure on industry to show results

The Biden administration on Wednesday announced $251 million for carbon capture and storage projects in seven states, aiming to reducing reduce planet-warming pollution from power plants and other industrial facilities. The announcement represents a vote of confidence by the government in the nascent technology, which proponents, often from oil and gas industries, say could have […]

13 hours ago

Mourners cry as Chicago Police Officer Aréanah Preston's hearse arrives for a funeral service at T...

Associated Press

Hundreds attend funeral of Chicago cop fatally shot during exchange of gunfire with youths

CHICAGO (AP) — Hundreds of people packed a church Wednesday for the funeral of a Chicago police officer who was off duty when she was fatally shot during an armed robbery spree by four teenagers charged in her death. Officer Aréanah Preston’s mother, Dionne Mhoon, told police officers, relatives and other mourners at Trinity United […]

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Pilot killed in small plane crash in South Florida