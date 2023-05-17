Close
Limo service manager convicted of manslaughter in rural New York crash that killed 20 people

May 17, 2023, 12:22 PM

FILE - Nauman Hussain, who ran the limousine company involved in the 2018 crash that killed 20 people, walks outside during a lunch break in a new trial in Schoharie, N.Y., May 1, 2023. A jury found Hussain, the operator of a limousine service, guilty of second-degree manslaughter Wednesday, May 17, 2023, for a crash in rural New York that killed 20 people.(AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A limousine service manager was convicted Wednesday of manslaughter in a crash that killed 20 people in rural New York, one of the deadliest U.S. road wrecks in two decades.

Jurors reached their verdict during their second day of deliberations in the trial of Nauman Hussain, who ran Prestige Limousine. He faces the possibility of up to 15 years in prison at his May 31 sentencing.

Hussain looked disappointed on hearing the verdict. He was taken into custody. A message seeking comment was sent to his attorney.

Applause could be heard in the audience as the jury was discharged.

Packed with birthday revelers, the stretch-style SUV went off the road in 2018 after the vehicle’s brakes failed. The heavy limo hit a parked car and trees before coming to rest in a streambed in Schoharie, a village west of Albany. Seventeen passengers, the driver and two bystanders were killed.

Maysoon Khan is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues. Follow Maysoon Khan on Twitter.

