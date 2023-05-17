Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Daytime Emmy Awards postponed because of writers strike

May 17, 2023, 11:06 AM | Updated: 11:20 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Daytime Emmy Awards have become the latest casualty of the Hollywood writers strike.

The show set for June 16 in Los Angeles is being postponed because of the strike by the Writers Guild of America, the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences said in a statement.

“We look forward to our community gathering together as one to celebrate our Golden Anniversary and all of the talented nominees and honorees at a later date,” said Adam Sharp, academy president and CEO.

The 50th annual Daytime Emmys honoring soap operas and talk shows were to be televised on CBS.

Last year, the ceremony returned to a live, in-person event for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began. In 2020 and 2021, the Daytime Emmys were pre-taped events.

The postponement comes as the Tony Awards, scheduled for June 11 on CBS, remain in flux after the WGA denied a request for a strike waiver from the show’s producers. The union said it would not picket the show.

The recent MTV Movie & TV Awards switched to a pre-taped telecast featuring clip packages after the union vowed to picket the live broadcast that was scheduled to take place in Santa Monica. Host Drew Barrymore dropped out to honor the striking writers.

The Peabody Awards scrapped plans to stage an in-person ceremony on June 11. The strike has also disrupted the PEN America gala.

United States News

Supporters of Democratic candidate for mayor Cherelle Parker dance as early results come in at Park...

Associated Press

Philadelphia mayoral primary returned Democrats to familiar themes of crime, inequality

Democrat Cherelle Parker turned back challenges from the left Tuesday to win Philadelphia’s mayoral primary, a contest that serves as the nation’s latest barometer of the mood of big cities in dealing with issues such as crime, poverty and inequality. Her primary win in the heavily Democratic city puts Parker on track to become the […]

11 hours ago

FILE - Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes leaves federal court in San Jose, Calif., March 17, 202...

Associated Press

Elizabeth Holmes requests May 30 as new date to report to prison after losing her bid to remain free

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes has asked a federal judge to allow her to remain free through the Memorial Day weekend before surrendering to authorities on May 30 to begin her more than 11-year prison sentence for defrauding investors in a blood-testing scam. Holmes’ lawyers submitted the proposed reporting date in […]

11 hours ago

FILE - Journalist Kaitlan Collins poses for photographers as she arrives at the annual White House ...

Associated Press

CNN names Kaitlan Collins to fill prime-time vacancy in Chris Cuomo’s old slot

NEW YORK (AP) — CNN said Chris Cuomo and as the network’s ratings are at a low ebb. Collins will begin regularly hosting the 9 p.m. Eastern show next month, the network said Wednesday, making the announcement during a Warner Discovery sales presentation to advertisers. The ex-White House correspondent moderated CNN’s town hall with former […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

Minnesota to announce details of settlement with e-cigarette maker Juul

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota’s attorney general and governor planned to announce details Wednesday of the settlement that the state reached just ahead of closing arguments last month in its lawsuit against Juul Labs and tobacco giant Altria. The state’s lawsuit was the first of thousands of cases against the e-cigarette maker to reach […]

11 hours ago

FILE - The BP Whiting refinery in East Chicago, Ind., stands on Sept. 21, 2017. A BP subsidiary wil...

Associated Press

BP subsidiary agrees to record $40M penalty and pollution-cutting steps at Lake Michigan refinery

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — A BP subsidiary will pay a $40 million penalty and install technology to control releases of benzene and other contaminants at its Whiting oil refinery on the Indiana shoreline of Lake Michigan, Biden administration officials said Wednesday. The actions will settle a civil case against BP Products North America Inc. […]

11 hours ago

President Joe Biden salutes before boarding Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Wednesday...

Associated Press

Biden off to Japan for Group of Seven summit, says there’s ‘work to do’ on global stage

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden declared there’s “work to do” on the global stage as he headed to Japan on Wednesday to consult with allies on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and China’s assertiveness in the Pacific at the same time that a debt limit standoff looms at home. With high-stakes talks to head off […]

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

Daytime Emmy Awards postponed because of writers strike