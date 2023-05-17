Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Elizabeth Holmes requests May 30 as new date to report to prison after losing her bid to remain free

May 17, 2023, 10:59 AM

FILE - Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes leaves federal court in San Jose, Calif., March 17, 202...

FILE - Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes leaves federal court in San Jose, Calif., March 17, 2023. Holmes has asked a federal judge, Wednesday, May 17, 2023, to allow her to remain free through the Memorial Day weekend before surrendering to authorities on May 30, to begin her more than 11-year prison sentence for defrauding investors in a blood-testing scam. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes has asked a federal judge to allow her to remain free through the Memorial Day weekend before surrendering to authorities on May 30 to begin her more than 11-year prison sentence for defrauding investors in a blood-testing scam.

Holmes’ lawyers submitted the proposed reporting date in a filing Wednesday. It came after four felony counts of fraud and conspiracy.

The punishment also includes a $452 million restitution bill that U.S. District Judge Edward Davila lumped Holmes with in a separate ruling issued late Tuesday.

The brief document asked Davila to approve the May 30 prison reporting time to give Holmes two weeks to sort out several issues, including child care for her 1-year-old son William and 3-month-old daughter Invicta. Holmes had originally been ordered to begin her prison sentence on April 27, but won a reprieve with a last-minute legal maneuver that gave her more time with her children.

Holmes, 39, became pregnant with William shortly before the start of her high-profile trial in September 2021 and became pregnant with Invicta shortly after she was convicted of crimes that could have resulted in a prison sentence of up to 20 years.

The father of both children is William “Billy” Evans, whom she met after breaking up with her former romantic and business partner, Ramesh “Sunny,” Balwani, who began serving a 12 felony counts of fraud and conspiracy committed while he was Theranos’ chief operating officer and living with Holmes.

In Wednesday’s filing, Holmes’ lawyers didn’t disclose the location of the prison that she has been assigned to serve her sentence. But they noted she has to prepare to travel outside of California, where she has been living in the San Diego area while free on bail. Davila has recommended that Holmes be imprisoned in Bryan, Texas.

When Holmes is finally incarcerated, it will bring down the curtain on a saga that cast a bright light on a dark chapter in Silicon Valley that brought her fame and fortune before her scandalous downfall.

After dropping out of Stanford University in 2003 to found Theranos while still a teenager, Holmes promised to revolutionize healthcare with a technology that she promised would be able to scan for hundreds of diseases and other potential problems with just a few drops of blood. The idea helped her raising nearly $1 billion from sophisticated investors that included Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison and media mogul Rupert Murdoch, who is owed $125 million under the restitution order.

But Theranos’ blood tests never came close to working the way Holmes had boasted with the support of Balwani, resulting in the company’s collapse and a tale that has been the subject of a book, “Bad Blood,” an HBO documentary, “The Inventor,” and a Hulu mini-series, ”The Dropout,” which won Amanda Seyfried an Emmy in the starring role.

United States News

FILE - Journalist Kaitlan Collins poses for photographers as she arrives at the annual White House ...

Associated Press

CNN names Kaitlan Collins to fill prime-time vacancy in Chris Cuomo’s old slot

NEW YORK (AP) — CNN said Chris Cuomo and as the network’s ratings are at a low ebb. Collins will begin regularly hosting the 9 p.m. Eastern show next month, the network said Wednesday, making the announcement during a Warner Discovery sales presentation to advertisers. The ex-White House correspondent moderated CNN’s town hall with former […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

Minnesota to announce details of settlement with e-cigarette maker Juul

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota’s attorney general and governor planned to announce details Wednesday of the settlement that the state reached just ahead of closing arguments last month in its lawsuit against Juul Labs and tobacco giant Altria. The state’s lawsuit was the first of thousands of cases against the e-cigarette maker to reach […]

11 hours ago

FILE - The BP Whiting refinery in East Chicago, Ind., stands on Sept. 21, 2017. A BP subsidiary wil...

Associated Press

BP subsidiary agrees to record $40M penalty and pollution-cutting steps at Lake Michigan refinery

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — A BP subsidiary will pay a $40 million penalty and install technology to control releases of benzene and other contaminants at its Whiting oil refinery on the Indiana shoreline of Lake Michigan, Biden administration officials said Wednesday. The actions will settle a civil case against BP Products North America Inc. […]

11 hours ago

President Joe Biden salutes before boarding Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Wednesday...

Associated Press

Biden off to Japan for Group of Seven summit, says there’s ‘work to do’ on global stage

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden declared there’s “work to do” on the global stage as he headed to Japan on Wednesday to consult with allies on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and China’s assertiveness in the Pacific at the same time that a debt limit standoff looms at home. With high-stakes talks to head off […]

11 hours ago

FILE - Coal ash swirls on the surface of the Dan River following one of the worst coal-ash spills i...

Associated Press

EPA rule would force clean-up of toxic waste from coal-fired power plants

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency is strengthening a rule aimed at controlling and cleaning up toxic waste from coal-fired power plants. A proposal announced Wednesday would require safe management of so-called coal ash dumped in areas that currently are unregulated at the federal level. EPA Administrator Michael Regan said the plan would hold […]

11 hours ago

FILE - R. Kelly leaves the Daley Center after a hearing in his child support case May 8, 2019, in C...

Associated Press

Minnesota prosecutors drop state sex charges against R&B singer R. Kelly, citing federal convictions

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota prosecutors have dropped disgraced R&B superstar R. Kelly that alleged he invited a 17-year-old girl to his hotel room in 2001 and paid her $200 to dance naked with him. The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office said in a statement Tuesday that it believes her and that Kelly would likely be convicted […]

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

Elizabeth Holmes requests May 30 as new date to report to prison after losing her bid to remain free