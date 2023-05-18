Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Mesa Police warns of ‘limpia’ scam where residents are burglarized

May 18, 2023, 4:05 AM

PHONIEX — The Mesa Police Department is warning residents of a scam where criminals offer free “limpia” cleansing services then burglarize homes.

Suspects have approached victims at their homes and offered the complimentary service, a common Hispanic ritual meant to remove negative energy, before asking residents to bring out valuables such as jewelry and cash.

The scammers then tell people to put the items in a shirt and they “pray” for the victims, instructing the homeowners to not touch them for an hour.

When the collection is finally opened after the scammers depart, the valuables are gone.

Mesa Police said members of the Hispanic community have mostly been targeted.

The police department is asking residents to be mindful of anyone coming up to their door offering services and to not let anybody in who isn’t known or trusted.

Victims of the scam should call the department’s non-emergency line at 480-644-2211.

