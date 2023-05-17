Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

BP subsidiary agrees to record $40M penalty and pollution-cutting steps at Lake Michigan refinery

May 17, 2023, 10:20 AM

FILE - The BP Whiting refinery in East Chicago, Ind., stands on Sept. 21, 2017. A BP subsidiary wil...

FILE - The BP Whiting refinery in East Chicago, Ind., stands on Sept. 21, 2017. A BP subsidiary will pay a $40 million penalty and install technology to control releases of benzene and other contaminants at its Whiting oil refinery on the Indiana shoreline of Lake Michigan, Biden administration officials said Wednesday, May 17, 2023. (DroneBase via AP, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(DroneBase via AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) —

A BP subsidiary will pay a $40 million penalty and install technology to control releases of benzene and other contaminants at its Whiting oil refinery on the Indiana shoreline of Lake Michigan, Biden administration officials said Wednesday.

The actions will settle a civil case against BP Products North America Inc. filed by the U.S. Department of Justice and the Environmental Protection Agency, which described the penalty as the largest ever under the Clean Air Act for pollution from a structure. Additionally, the company will invest around $197 million in improvements.

“This settlement will result in the reduction of hundreds of tons of harmful air pollution a year, which means cleaner, healthier air for local communities,” said Larry Starfield, acting assistant administrator of EPA’s Office of Enforcement and Compliance Assurance.

The 134-year-old refinery, located between Hammond, Indiana, and Chicago, is the biggest in the U.S. Midwest and sixth largest nationally. It processes about 440,000 barrels of crude oil daily, making a variety of liquid fuels and asphalt.

It has a record of pollution rule violations, reaching settlements in 2019 and 2022 over releases of sooty “particulate matter” linked to asthma and other respiratory diseases.

A new federal complaint accused the BP unit of breaking rules limiting benzene in refinery wastewater streams and emissions of hazardous and volatile air contaminants.

Under the agreement, the company will add benzene stripping equipment and take other steps intended to reduce annually reductions of cancer-causing benzene along with hundreds of tons of other pollutants.

BP also will set up 10 stations to monitor air quality outside the refinery property.

The control measures “will greatly improve air quality and reduce health impacts on the overburdened communities that surround the facility,” said Todd Kim, assistant attorney general in the Department of Justice Environment and Natural Resources Division.

The settlement requires court approval after a public comment period.

“With this new agreement, we are committing to additional, robust steps — including significant capital investments — to monitor and mitigate wastewater emissions at Whiting Refinery,” BP spokesperson Christina Audisho said in a statement.

The improvements will be made “over the next several years,” Audisho said.

United States News

Robert Allen, who took a plea deal and testified against his fellow defendants in the 2018 murder o...

Associated Press

Fourth XXXTentacion killer gets reduced sentence after taking plea deal

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man who testified against three former friends who murdered rising rap star XXXTentacion during a robbery five years ago will spend the next two years in prison, a judge ruled Wednesday. Circuit Judge Michael Usan sentenced Robert Allen to seven years in prison, with credit for the five […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Pilot killed in small plane crash in South Florida

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — A pilot died after a small banner-towing plane crashed and burst into flames Wednesday afternoon in South Florida, officials said. The single-engine Piper PA-25-235 went down next to the parking lot of a Hollywood shopping center, the Sun Sentinel reported. The plane had departed from the nearby North Perry Airport in […]

13 hours ago

Lori Vallow Daybell talks with her lawyers before the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County Cour...

Associated Press

Mom convicted in deaths of her 2 kids in Idaho faces new Arizona charge

Lori Vallow Daybell has been indicted for a second time in Arizona, this time on charges that she conspired to kill her niece’s ex-husband.

13 hours ago

Associated Press

New chair appointed to head elections board in Georgia’s Fulton County

The elections board in Georgia’s most populous county, a Democratic stronghold targeted by former President Donald Trump after his narrow 2020 loss in the state, will soon have new leadership. The Fulton County Board of Commissioners voted Wednesday to approve the selection of lawyer Patrise Perkins-Hooker to serve as chair of the county Registration and […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Mark Gietzen, abortion foe who forced recount of Kansas vote, dies in plane crash at 69

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Mark Gietzen, a longtime conservative Republican and anti-abortion activist in Kansas who forced a recount of the state’s decisive vote affirming abortion rights last year has died in a plane crash. He was 69. The Kansas Republican Party said in a Facebook post that Gietzen, of Wichita, died Tuesday evening in […]

13 hours ago

Colorado Springs mayoral candidate Yemi Mobolade cheers as he runs onto the stage to give a speech,...

Associated Press

Independent candidate poised to become first elected Black mayor of Colorado Springs

DENVER (AP) — An independent mayoral candidate was poised Wednesday to defeat his Republican opponent to become the first elected Black mayor in the conservative city of Colorado Springs, Colorado’s second largest city. The apparent win in Tuesday’s run-off election by Yemi Mobolade, a Nigerian immigrant, is the latest political setback for Republicans in a […]

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

BP subsidiary agrees to record $40M penalty and pollution-cutting steps at Lake Michigan refinery