Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Grand jury indicts man in 4 University of Idaho stabbing deaths, eliminating need for hearing

May 17, 2023, 9:31 AM

FILE - Bryan Kohberger, left, looks toward his attorney, public defender Anne Taylor, right, during...

FILE - Bryan Kohberger, left, looks toward his attorney, public defender Anne Taylor, right, during a hearing in Latah County District Court, Jan. 5, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. A grand jury has indicted Kohberger on the charges in the University of Idaho slayings case. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, Pool, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, Pool, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A grand jury has indicted a man who was already charged in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students, allowing prosecutors to skip a planned week-long preliminary hearing that was set for late June.

Bryan Kohberger was arrested late last year and charged with burglary and four counts of first-degree murder in connection with the Nov. 13, 2022, killings of Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves at a rental home near the University of Idaho campus. At the time, Kohberger was a graduate student studying criminology at nearby Washington State University, and the killings left the close-knit communities of Moscow, Idaho, and Pullman, Washington, reeling.

A preliminary hearing — where prosecutors must show a judge that there is enough evidence to justify moving forward with felony charges — was scheduled to begin June 26. But on Tuesday, a grand jury indicted Kohberger on the same charges, effectively rerouting the case directly to the state’s felony court level and allowing prosecutors to skip the preliminary hearing process.

United States News

FILE - A liquid carbon dioxide containment unit stands outside the fabrication building of Glenwood...

Associated Press

Biden administration invests in carbon capture, upping pressure on industry to show results

The Biden administration on Wednesday announced $251 million for carbon capture and storage projects in seven states, aiming to reducing reduce planet-warming pollution from power plants and other industrial facilities. The announcement represents a vote of confidence by the government in the nascent technology, which proponents, often from oil and gas industries, say could have […]

13 hours ago

Mourners cry as Chicago Police Officer Aréanah Preston's hearse arrives for a funeral service at T...

Associated Press

Hundreds attend funeral of Chicago cop fatally shot during exchange of gunfire with youths

CHICAGO (AP) — Hundreds of people packed a church Wednesday for the funeral of a Chicago police officer who was off duty when she was fatally shot during an armed robbery spree by four teenagers charged in her death. Officer Aréanah Preston’s mother, Dionne Mhoon, told police officers, relatives and other mourners at Trinity United […]

13 hours ago

Chairman Michael McCaul, R-Texas, asks a question during the House Foreign Affairs Committee hearin...

Associated Press

State Department offers Republican lawmaker a chance to view Afghanistan dissent cable

WASHINGTON (AP) — The State Department offered Wednesday to allow the Republican chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee to view a classified cable from U.S. diplomats in Kabul sent shortly before the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan. Rep. Michael McCaul of Texas had threatened earlier this week to make an unprecedented push to hold Secretary […]

13 hours ago

FILE - Nauman Hussain, who ran the limousine company involved in the 2018 crash that killed 20 peop...

Associated Press

Limo service manager convicted of manslaughter in rural New York crash that killed 20 people

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A limousine service manager was convicted Wednesday of manslaughter in a crash that killed 20 people in rural New York, one of the deadliest U.S. road wrecks in two decades. Jurors reached their verdict during their second day of deliberations in the trial of Nauman Hussain, who ran Prestige Limousine. He […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Woman pleads guilty, sentenced to 52 years for Texas boy’s death

HOUSTON (AP) — A woman on Wednesday agreed to a 52-year prison sentence after pleading guilty in the 2021 death of her boyfriend’s 5-year-old Houston son, whose body she had kept hidden in a storage unit before it was discovered in an East Texas hotel, according to prosecutors. During a court hearing, Theresa Balboa, 31, […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Man indicted in theft of ‘Wizard of Oz’ ruby slippers worn by Judy Garland

Federal prosecutors say a man has been indicted by a grand jury on charges of stealing a pair of ruby red slippers worn by recovered the slippers in a sting operation in 2018. A grand jury indicted Terry Martin on Tuesday with one count of theft of a major artwork, federal prosecutors in North Dakota […]

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

Grand jury indicts man in 4 University of Idaho stabbing deaths, eliminating need for hearing