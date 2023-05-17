Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Justice Department watchdog finds US attorney in Massachusetts tried to influence DA election

May 17, 2023, 8:17 AM

FILE - Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins addresses the media at the Moakley Federal Court...

FILE - Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins addresses the media at the Moakley Federal Courthouse, May 24, 2022, in Boston. Rollins will resign after a monthslong ethics investigation by the Justice Department's inspector general into her appearance at a political fundraiser and other potential issues, her attorney said Tuesday, May 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


WASHINGTON (AP) — The top federal prosecutor in Massachusetts, the Justice Department’s internal watchdog said in a report released Wednesday.

The inspector general’s 161-page report alleges a broad array of misconduct by U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins. It accuses her of disclosing to a journalist nonpublic information about a Justice Department investigation, soliciting and accepting 30 free tickets to a Boston Celtics game and accepting payment from a sports and entertainment agency for travel and means.

The watchdog said Rollins used her position to try to influence last year’s race for the Democratic nominee for district attorney of Suffolk County, which includes Boston, by leaking a potentially damaging information about District Attorney Kevin Hayden while supporting his political rival.

The investigation also determined that while serving as U.S. attorney, Rollins helped Hayden’s rival in the race, Ricardo Arroyo, by “providing him campaign advice and direction and coordinating with Arroyo on activities to help his campaign.”

Rollins’ lawyer told The Associated Press on Tuesday that Rollins will resign by the end of the day on Friday, saying she “understands that her presence has become a distraction.”

The AP was the first to report in November that the inspector general’s office had opened an investigation into Rollins over her appearance last July at a Democratic National Committee fundraiser. The AP reported that the probe had expanded to examine other issues, such as Rollins’ potential use of her personal cellphone for Justice Department business.

It’s an extraordinary rebuke of the progressive former Boston district attorney, who twice needed Vice President Kamala Harris to cast a tiebreaking vote to be confirmed as U.S. attorney amid stiff Republican opposition.

It’s exceedingly rare for a U.S. attorney to resign amid ethics concerns. Her resignation is an embarrassment for the Justice Department under Attorney General Merrick Garland, who pledged to restore the Justice Department’s reputation for political independence after tumultuous years under Republican President Donald Trump.

United States News

Supporters of Democratic candidate for mayor Cherelle Parker dance as early results come in at Park...

Associated Press

Philadelphia mayoral primary returned Democrats to familiar themes of crime, inequality

Democrat Cherelle Parker turned back challenges from the left Tuesday to win Philadelphia’s mayoral primary, a contest that serves as the nation’s latest barometer of the mood of big cities in dealing with issues such as crime, poverty and inequality. Her primary win in the heavily Democratic city puts Parker on track to become the […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

Daytime Emmy Awards postponed because of writers strike

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Daytime Emmy Awards have become the latest casualty of the Hollywood writers strike. The show set for June 16 in Los Angeles is being postponed because of the strike by the Writers Guild of America, the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences said in a statement. “We look forward […]

11 hours ago

FILE - Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes leaves federal court in San Jose, Calif., March 17, 202...

Associated Press

Elizabeth Holmes requests May 30 as new date to report to prison after losing her bid to remain free

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes has asked a federal judge to allow her to remain free through the Memorial Day weekend before surrendering to authorities on May 30 to begin her more than 11-year prison sentence for defrauding investors in a blood-testing scam. Holmes’ lawyers submitted the proposed reporting date in […]

11 hours ago

FILE - Journalist Kaitlan Collins poses for photographers as she arrives at the annual White House ...

Associated Press

CNN names Kaitlan Collins to fill prime-time vacancy in Chris Cuomo’s old slot

NEW YORK (AP) — CNN said Chris Cuomo and as the network’s ratings are at a low ebb. Collins will begin regularly hosting the 9 p.m. Eastern show next month, the network said Wednesday, making the announcement during a Warner Discovery sales presentation to advertisers. The ex-White House correspondent moderated CNN’s town hall with former […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

Minnesota to announce details of settlement with e-cigarette maker Juul

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota’s attorney general and governor planned to announce details Wednesday of the settlement that the state reached just ahead of closing arguments last month in its lawsuit against Juul Labs and tobacco giant Altria. The state’s lawsuit was the first of thousands of cases against the e-cigarette maker to reach […]

11 hours ago

FILE - The BP Whiting refinery in East Chicago, Ind., stands on Sept. 21, 2017. A BP subsidiary wil...

Associated Press

BP subsidiary agrees to record $40M penalty and pollution-cutting steps at Lake Michigan refinery

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — A BP subsidiary will pay a $40 million penalty and install technology to control releases of benzene and other contaminants at its Whiting oil refinery on the Indiana shoreline of Lake Michigan, Biden administration officials said Wednesday. The actions will settle a civil case against BP Products North America Inc. […]

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

Justice Department watchdog finds US attorney in Massachusetts tried to influence DA election