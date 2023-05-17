Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Clarification: Ford-Pickup Recall story

May 17, 2023, 6:23 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


DETROIT (AP) — In a story published May 17, 2023, The Associated Press reported that Ford was recalling 310,000 trucks in the U.S. because the driver’s front air bag may not inflate in a crash. The NHTSA inadvertently reposted the recall on its site Wednesday, but it was originally announced on May 13, 2022. The trucks have been recalled and remain subject to that recall, but the AP recommends that editors not include the story in headlines packages.

United States News

FILE - A Ford sign is shown at a dealership in Springfield, Pa., Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Ford Moto...

Associated Press

Ford recalls 310,000 trucks to fix problem with driver’s front air bag

DETROIT (AP) — Ford is recalling more than 310,000 trucks in the U.S. because the driver’s front air bag may not inflate in a crash. The recall covers certain F-250, F-350, F-450, and F-550 Super Duty trucks from the 2016 model year. The company says dust can accumulate in a cable inside the steering wheel, […]

6 hours ago

FILE - A demonstrator shows her hands reading "1.5 to survive" at a protest advocating for the warm...

Associated Press

Flirting with climate danger: UN forecasts 2 in 3 chance of briefly hitting key heat limit soon

There’s a two-out-of-three chance within the next five years that the world will temporarily reach the internationally accepted global temperature threshold for limiting the worst effects of climate change, a new World Meteorological Organization report forecasts. It likely would only be a fleeting and less worrisome flirtation with the agreed-upon climate danger point, the United […]

6 hours ago

FILE - The New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhins...

Associated Press

Stock market today: Markets bounce back modestly with focus still on retail sector, consumers

Wall Street bounced back modestly early Wednesday with more big retailers reporting sales and profit pointing to an American consumer that’s reigning in spending under the weight of ongoing inflation and anxiety about a possible recession. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4% and the S&P 500 ticked up 0.3%. Target shares bounced […]

6 hours ago

FILE - Police work near a damaged Home Depot truck, Nov. 1, 2017, after a motorist drove onto a bik...

Associated Press

US seeks multiple life sentences for NYC bike path killer

NEW YORK (AP) — Relatives of eight people killed in a Halloween terror attack on a New York City bike path as well as those who were injured are expected to speak at a Wednesday sentencing hearing for an Islamic extremist who prosecutors say deserves multiple life sentences. Sayfullo Saipov’s sentencing in Manhattan federal court […]

1 day ago

FILE - Pia Harris, with the San Francisco Housing Development Corporation, second from left, and he...

Associated Press

Black Californians hope state reparations don’t become another broken promise

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco resident Pia Harris hopes for reparations in her lifetime. But the nonprofit program director is not confident that California lawmakers will turn the recommendations of a first-in-the-nation task force into concrete legislation given pushback from opponents who say slavery was a thing of the past. It frustrates Harris, 45, […]

1 day ago

Debra Long looks through documents about the murder of her son, Randy Long, and photographs from hi...

Associated Press

Takeaways from AP report on racial disparities in states’ victim compensation programs

Thousands of Americans each year turn to state-run programs that provide financial assistance to victims of violent crime. The money is used to help with funeral expenses, physical and emotional therapy, lost wages, crime-scene cleanup and more. While interviewing people for a story on gun violence in Philadelphia, The Associated Press heard from victim after […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Clarification: Ford-Pickup Recall story