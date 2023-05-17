Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

US seeks multiple life sentences for NYC bike path killer

May 16, 2023, 10:07 PM

FILE - Police work near a damaged Home Depot truck, Nov. 1, 2017, after a motorist drove onto a bik...

FILE - Police work near a damaged Home Depot truck, Nov. 1, 2017, after a motorist drove onto a bike path the day before, Oct. 31, near the World Trade Center memorial, striking and killing several people, in New York. Relatives of eight people killed in the Halloween terror attack on a New York City bike path, as well as those who were injured, are expected to speak at a Wednesday, May 17, 2023, sentencing hearing for an Islamic extremist who prosecutors say deserves multiple life sentences. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Andres Kudacki, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


NEW YORK (AP) — Relatives of eight people killed in a Halloween terror attack on a New York City bike path as well as those who were injured are expected to speak at a Wednesday sentencing hearing for an Islamic extremist who prosecutors say deserves multiple life sentences.

Sayfullo Saipov’s sentencing in Manhattan federal court comes after a jury in March rejected the death penalty for the Uzbekistan citizen and onetime New Jersey resident, leaving him with a mandatory life sentence.

Prosecutors urged Judge Vernon S. Broderick to impose a sentence of eight consecutive life sentences — one for each death — and an additional 260 years in prison, according to a presentence submission.

“Saipov is an unabashed terrorist — a proud murderer who deserves no leniency and should be punished to the fullest extent of the law,” prosecutors wrote.

“After months of planning a vicious terrorist attack, Saipov got what he wanted: brutal carnage of innocent people, lives and families destroyed, and terror in New York City. Indeed, the only thing Saipov was denied was even more death and destruction because he crashed into a school bus before he made it to the Brooklyn Bridge,” they added.

Saipov, 35, carried out his attack on Halloween in 2017 when he ran his rented truck onto a bike path in lower Manhattan that is popular with residents and tourists.

a Belgian woman were killed, and 18 others were seriously injured.

Saipov was shot by a police officer and immediately taken into custody after emerging from his truck shouting “God is great” in Arabic and waving paintball and pellet guns in the air.

Prosecutors said he smiled as he asked FBI agents who questioned him in a hospital room after the attack if they could hang an Islamic State group flag on the walls.

At his trial, his family members urged a life sentence, saying they hoped he would realize what he had done and express remorse. They said they wanted him to return to the passive person they remembered him as before he grew obsessed with online propaganda posted by the Islamic State militant group.

A former long-haul truck driver, Saipov moved legally to the U.S. from Uzbekistan in 2010 and lived in Ohio and Florida before joining his family in Paterson, New Jersey.

His lawyer, David Patton, told jurors that his actions were “senseless, horrific, and there’s no justification for them.”

Patton, who did not post a sentencing submission in the public file, did not return an email message Tuesday.

Saipov, who did not testify at his trial, will have the opportunity to speak at the sentencing hearing.

United States News

FILE - Pia Harris, with the San Francisco Housing Development Corporation, second from left, and he...

Associated Press

Black Californians hope state reparations don’t become another broken promise

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco resident Pia Harris hopes for reparations in her lifetime. But the nonprofit program director is not confident that California lawmakers will turn the recommendations of a first-in-the-nation task force into concrete legislation given pushback from opponents who say slavery was a thing of the past. It frustrates Harris, 45, […]

23 hours ago

Debra Long looks through documents about the murder of her son, Randy Long, and photographs from hi...

Associated Press

Takeaways from AP report on racial disparities in states’ victim compensation programs

Thousands of Americans each year turn to state-run programs that provide financial assistance to victims of violent crime. The money is used to help with funeral expenses, physical and emotional therapy, lost wages, crime-scene cleanup and more. While interviewing people for a story on gun violence in Philadelphia, The Associated Press heard from victim after […]

23 hours ago

Associated Press

Military aims for October to begin draining Hawaii fuel tanks that poisoned water

HONOLULU (AP) — The U.S. military on Tuesday proposed an October start date for a plan to drain a World War II-era fuel tank facility that poisoned 6,000 people when it leaked jet fuel into Pearl Harbor’s drinking water 18 months ago. Fuel from the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility leaked into a U.S. […]

23 hours ago

Debra Long walks near the tombstone of her son, Randy Long, in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., April 19, 2023. ...

Associated Press

Black victims of violent crime disproportionately denied aid in many states

The cold formality of the letter is seared in Debra Long’s memory. It began “Dear Claimant,” and said her 24-year-old son, Randy, who was fatally shot in April 2006, was not an “innocent” victim. Without further explanation, the New York state agency that assists violent-crime victims and their families refused to help pay for his […]

23 hours ago

FILE - Boxes of the drug mifepristone sit on a shelf at the West Alabama Women's Center in Tuscaloo...

Associated Press

Abortion pill case moves to appeals court, on track for Supreme Court

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Legal arguments over women’s access to a drug used in the most common method of abortion move to a federal appeals court in New Orleans on Wednesday, in a case challenging a Food and Drug Administration decision made more than two decades ago. The closely watched case is likely to wind […]

23 hours ago

Follow @ktar923...

Sponsored Content by Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

US seeks multiple life sentences for NYC bike path killer