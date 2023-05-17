Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Danny Masterson rape retrial jury to begin deliberations

May 16, 2023, 9:10 PM

Danny Masterson and his wife Bijou Phillips arrive for closing arguments in his second rape trial, ...

Danny Masterson and his wife Bijou Phillips arrive for closing arguments in his second rape trial, Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in Los Angeles. Masterson is charged with raping three women at his Los Angeles home between 2001 and 2003. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jurors in Danny Masterson’s rape retrial are expected to begin deliberations Wednesday morning after lawyers wrap up closing arguments in the case against the former “That ’70s Show” star.

Late last year, a jury was unable to reach a verdict in the case against Masterson involving rape allegations by three women, and Los Angeles Judge Charlaine Olmedo declared a mistrial.

Prosecutors said during all-day closing arguments Tuesday that Masterson drugged the women in order to assault them, then relied on his status as a prominent member in the Church of Scientology to avoid consequences for years.

“You don’t want to have sex? You don’t have a choice,” Deputy District Attorney Ariel Anson told the jury of seven men and five women. “The defendant makes that choice for these victims. And he does it over and over and over again.”

Masterson, 47, has pleaded not guilty to raping three women at his home between 2001 and 2003. His attorney, Philip Cohen, told jurors during his closing Tuesday that the women’s years-old stories as so full of inconsistencies that there is more than enough reasonable doubt for jurors to acquit Masterson.

Cohen emphasized the lack of any physical evidence of drugging, with the investigation that led to Masterson’s arrest coming some 15 years after the alleged rapes.

“Miss Anson presented a case as if she was arguing a drugging case,” Cohen said. “Maybe it’s because there is no evidence of force or violence.”

Anson’s colleague, Deputy District Attorney Reinhold Mueller, will finish the prosecution’s rebuttal that he began late Tuesday, and the jury will get the case.

Scientology played an outsized role during the trial. Masterson is a member, and all three women are former members. Prosecutors said the institution protected him and helped convince the women that they were not raped and could not go to authorities to report a fellow Scientologist in good standing. The church denied having any such policy.

“Why have we heard so much about Scientology?” Cohen said in his closing. “Could it be because there are problems with the government’s case?”

Masterson could get more than 40 years in prison if convicted on all three counts.

United States News

Associated Press

Jacksonville voters elect Florida city’s first female mayor

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Voter’s in Jacksonville, Florida, elected the city’s first female mayor on Tuesday. Democrat Donna Deegan earned 52% of vote, beating Republican Daniel Davis, according to unofficial results. About 217,000 people voted in the race, for a turnout of 33%. “Love won tonight, and we made history,” Deegan said in a statement. […]

21 hours ago

This trail camera still image provided Mike Lockhart shows a bald eagle is seen landing on a trap s...

Associated Press

Criminal cases for killing eagles decline as wind turbine dangers grow

ROLLING HILLS, Wyo. (AP) — Criminal cases brought by U.S. wildlife officials for killing or harming protected bald and golden eagles dropped sharply in recent years, even as officials ramped up issuing permits that will allow wind energy companies to kill thousands of eagles without legal consequence. The falloff in enforcement of eagle protection laws […]

21 hours ago

Students look at books during a book fair at Schaumburg Elementary, part of the ReNEW charter netwo...

Associated Press

‘Mississippi miracle’: Kids’ reading scores have soared in Deep South states

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — It’s a cliché that Kymyona Burk heard a little too often: “Thank God for Mississippi.” As the state’s literacy director, she knew politicians in other states would say it when their reading test scores were down — because at least they weren’t ranked as low as Mississippi. Or Louisiana. Or Alabama. […]

21 hours ago

FILE - This photo combo of images provided by the New York City Police Department shows NYPD Office...

Associated Press

Biden to honor 9 with Medal of Valor, including 2 NYPD officers killed after 911 call

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two New York Police Department officers ambushed and killed responding to a 911 call and the rookie cop who took down the gunman are among those who will be honored Wednesday by President Joe Biden with the Medal of Valor, the nation’s highest honor for bravery by a public safety officer. The […]

21 hours ago

Antoine Suggs (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo via AP)...

Associated Press

Arizona Man sentenced to 103 years for killing 4 SUV passengers, dumping bodies

A man convicted of killing four passengers in his SUV in Minnesota and dumping the bodies in Wisconsin has been sentenced to prison.

21 hours ago

Follow @ktar923...

Sponsored Content by Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Danny Masterson rape retrial jury to begin deliberations