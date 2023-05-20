PHOENIX – More than 3.5 tons of drugs were collected in Arizona in the latest National Prescription Take Back Day, authorities said.

Arizona’s 83 collection sites totaled 7,474 pounds of unneeded medication during the April 22 event, the Drug Enforcement Agency said in a press release Tuesday.

Nationally, 663,725 pounds of prescription drugs were turned in for safe disposal at 5,000 collection sites.

“Communities across the country again answered the call to rid their homes of unneeded medications to protect loved ones from deadly drugs and drug poisonings,” DEA Administrator Anne Milgram said in the release.

“National Prescription Drug Take Back Day continues to protect our communities and create healthier environments by offering safe disposal of prescription medications.”

Since the first Take Back Day in 2010, more than 17 million pounds of medications have been collected during the event, which is held twice a year.

Unneeded and expired prescription drugs can also be disposed of year-round at drop boxes inside drug stores across Arizona. The DEA maintains a searchable online list of nationwide locations.

