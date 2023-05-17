Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona Man sentenced to 103 years for killing 4 SUV passengers, dumping bodies

May 16, 2023, 7:00 PM

Antoine Suggs (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo via AP)...

Antoine Suggs (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo via AP)

(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A man convicted of killing four passengers in his Mercedes Benz SUV in Minnesota and dumping the bodies in a Wisconsin cornfield has been sentenced to 103 years in prison.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press reported that Judge JaPaul Harris on Monday sentenced 39-year-old Antoine Suggs of Scottsdale, Arizona, to consecutive sentences for the killings of Jasmine Sturm, 30; her brother, Matthew Pettus, 26; her boyfriend, Loyace Foreman III, 35; and her friend, Nitosha Flug-Presley, 30. Sturm, Pettus and Foreman were from St. Paul, Minnesota. Flug-Presley was from Stillwater, Minnesota.

Suggs was convicted in April of four counts of second-degree murder in the September 2021 deaths. He testified that he shot the four in self-defense because he thought they were going to rob him.

Prosecutors said his motive was unclear but that Suggs meant to kill the victims after a night of drinking in St. Paul.

Suggs’ father, Darren McWright, who also goes by the last name Osborne, was sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to helping his son hide the victims’ bodies at a Wisconsin cornfield about 65 miles (105 kilometers) east of St. Paul.

Suggs told the judge on Monday that he was wrongfully convicted. Harris responded that Suggs showed no remose or sympathy and “cast blame on others.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

A rendering of the Arizona Coyotes' proposed Tempe arena revealed June 3 after a 5-2 Tempe City Cou...

KTAR.com

Coyotes’ arena denied by voters, future in Arizona looks bleak

Tempe voters rejected a bid on Tuesday by the Arizona Coyotes and the city of Tempe to build a new arena complex near Priest Drive and Rio Salado Parkway.

23 hours ago

Erik Engdahl booking photo mug shot...

Kevin Stone

Arizona man found guilty in road rage shooting, faces up to 20 years in prison

A 72-year-old Arizona man faces up to 20 years behind bars after being found guilty last week in a road rage shooting case.

23 hours ago

(Facebook/Yuma Police Department)...

Associated Press

Suspects arrested in Yuma house party shooting that left 2 dead, 5 wounded

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a shooting at a party in Yuma last weekend that left two men dead.

23 hours ago

(Glendale Police Department)...

Brandon Gray

Police arrest 2 suspects connected to at least 18-plus Glendale cat burglaries

Two suspects are facing felony charges in connection to a string of cat burglaries in the Glendale area.

23 hours ago

(Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)...

KTAR.com

Arizona suspends payments to providers accused of millions in Medicaid fraud

Arizona leaders on Tuesday announced that the state has suspended payments and will audit providers accused of engaging in Medicaid fraud in the state.

23 hours ago

Follow @ktar923...

Sponsored Content by Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

Sponsored Articles

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

Arizona Man sentenced to 103 years for killing 4 SUV passengers, dumping bodies