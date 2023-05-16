Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

George Santos expulsion coming before House as Democrats force vote

May 16, 2023, 3:10 PM

Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., arrives at the House Chamber, Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the Capitol in...

Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., arrives at the House Chamber, Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington, as House Republicans are on track to pass a sweeping bill to build more U.S.-Mexico border wall and impose new restrictions on asylum seekers. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats took steps Tuesday to force a vote on expelling New York Rep. George Santos from Congress, an effort that is expected to be defeated but puts Republicans in the uncomfortable position of taking a stand on an indicted colleague.

The freshman GOP congressman pleaded not guilty.

Democratic Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Calif., introduced a resolution in February to expel Santos, something the House has only done twice in recent decades and requires the approval of a two-thirds majority. He brought the measure Tuesday to the House floor under a process that gives lawmakers until Thursday to dispense with it.

Republicans could vote to table the effort. They could also refer it to the House Ethics Committee for consideration, which House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., indicated was his preferred route. Both efforts require a majority vote. Republicans could also just allow the House to vote on Garcia’s expulsion resolution, but that is unlikely.

“I wanted him to resign. We gave him plenty of time to do it,” Garcia said of his decision to bring the measure up this week. “His other Republican freshmen also want him to resign and it’s time for him to go.”

Santos, despite the federal charges he’s facing, is moving forward with his plans to seek reelection and has defied calls for his resignation. “This is the beginning of the ability for me to address and defend myself,” Santos told reporters following his indictment. His office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on Garcia’s resolution.

Republican leaders have said Santos deserves to have his day in court before Congress weighs in. The position Republican leaders have staked out generally follows the precedent that Congress has set in similar criminal cases over the years. The House has expelled just two members in recent decades, and both votes occurred after the lawmaker had been convicted on federal charges.

McCarthy said he would reach out to House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., about referring the resolution to the Ethics Committee, which already has initiated an investigation into whether Santos engaged in unlawful activity with respect to his congressional campaign.

“I think we can look at it very quickly and come to a conclusion on what George Santos did and did not do,” McCarthy told reporters.

Democrats are looking to tie Santos to the Republican brand, particularly in key swing districts, and began messaging the effort to expel him as giving New Yorkers the “honest representation they deserve.”

“Now is the time for members of Congress to demonstrate where they stand and expel George Santos from Congress,” said Rep. Suzan DelBene, chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.

___

Associated Press writer Stephen Groves contributed to this report.

United States News

Associated Press

Missouri teacher who used racial slur resigns; student who taped him suspended

A Missouri high school teacher who was videotaped repeatedly using a racial slur in class has resigned from the district, while the student who took the video finishes serving a school suspension. Mary Walton, a 15-year-old sophomore at Glendale High School in Springfield, will be allowed to return to school Wednesday after a three-day suspension […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Gessen resigns from PEN America board over canceled panel with Russian dissidents

NEW YORK (AP) — The author and journalist Masha Gessen has resigned as vice president of the board of PEN America, citing their unhappiness with the literary and free expression organization’s cancellation of an event with Russian panelists. Last week, PEN hosted dozens of events for its annual World Voices Festival, an international gathering of […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Federal judge blocks part of New Jersey’s handgun carry law

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A federal judge on Tuesday blocked part of New Jersey’s new handgun carry law that barred weapons from being carried in so-called sensitive places and halted a new insurance mandate the law sought to institute. Second Amendment rights groups that filed suit against the law hailed the opinion as a victory, […]

15 hours ago

FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference to sign several bills related to p...

Associated Press

DeSantis to send Florida National Guard soldiers to Texas for border security

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday that he plans to send more than 1,100 National Guard soldiers and law enforcement officers to Texas to assist with border security between the United States and Mexico. The Republican governor said he’s sending 800 soldiers, 200 Florida Department of Law Enforcement officers, 101 state […]

15 hours ago

An alligator swims up to the beach on Dauphin Island, near Mobile, Ala., Sunday, May 7, 2023. (Matt...

Associated Press

Surfing gator seen relaxing at Alabama beach amid the waves

There are plenty of alligators in Alabama. But how many enjoy a day at the beach? One such unlikely critter was spotted riding the waves recently on Dauphin Island, bobbing calmly near the human beachgoers sunbathing and wading. Matt Harvill, a 27-year-old Mobile resident, came across the lengthy gator on May 7 while at the […]

15 hours ago

Follow @ktar923...

Sponsored Content by Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

Sponsored Articles

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

George Santos expulsion coming before House as Democrats force vote