Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

‘Evil is not going to win,’ survivor of Texas mall shooting says

May 16, 2023, 2:17 PM

Angela Munoz, leaves a message on a cross with the name, Cindy Cho, as her husband Rick, looks on a...

Angela Munoz, leaves a message on a cross with the name, Cindy Cho, as her husband Rick, looks on at a makeshift memorial, Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in Allen, Texas, by the mall where several people were killed. The cross for Cho stands by those of her family, Kyu, and James. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


McKINNEY, Texas (AP) — Irvin Walker was looking for a parking place after dropping his girlfriend off at a Dallas-area mall just over a week ago when he felt the gunfire.

The 46-year-old from Louisiana, who was hit with bullet fragments in his head, chest, neck and arm, spoke Tuesday at Medical City McKinney in Texas about his recovery from the May 6 shooting at Allen Premium Outlets, where eight people were killed.

He said he’s drawn strength from his faith, family, friends and the hospital staff.

“I think this event was just evidence of evil not winning,” Walker said, sitting in a wheelchair during a news conference, wounds visible on his arm. “The power of God just showed brightly and gave me an opportunity to fight through this process, and evil is not going to win.”

Dr. Elizabeth Kim, trauma director at the hospital located less than three miles from the mall, said Walker’s smile the day he was rushed to the emergency room was one of the “bright parts that day.”

“You were calm and you know, you were an inspiration to me,” Kim told him.

Walker, who works in insurance, said that at first, he didn’t even see the gunman. “I just felt the shots,” he said. But walking and running from his car, he spotted the shooter.

Christian LaCour, 20, a mall security guard killed that day, intercepted Walker and told him to sit down.

“I don’t have much to say after that,” Walker said. “A tragedy occurred.”

United States News

Students exit P.S. 172 after classes end for the day as a protest sign is displayed outside the sch...

Associated Press

New York City turns to school gyms to house new migrants, prompting uproar

New York (AP) — New York City has begun to convert public school gymnasiums into housing for international migrants, its latest effort to accommodate a growing population of asylum-seekers who have overwhelmed the city’s homeless shelter system. The move to use the gyms as shelters with six weeks still to go in the school year […]

14 hours ago

FILE - A Wells Fargo bank sign hangs outside a window on Jan. 13, 2021, in New York. A judge on Tue...

Associated Press

Wells Fargo agrees to pay $1 billion to settle shareholders’ class-action lawsuit

WASHINGTON (AP) — Wells Fargo has agreed to a pay $1 billion to settle a lawsuit filed by its shareholders who alleged the bank made misleading statements about its compliance with federal regulators after a fake account-opening scandal came to light in 2016. The class-action lawsuit was filed on behalf of hundreds of thousands of […]

14 hours ago

FILE - Joshua Matthew Black, a supporter of then-President Donald Trump, is shown injured after sho...

Associated Press

Wounded man who invaded Senate with knife sentenced to prison for Capitol riot

An Alabama man was sentenced on Tuesday to nearly two years in prison for storming the U.S. Capitol and invading the Senate floor with a knife on his hip and a gaping wound on his face. A police officer shot Joshua Matthew Black in his left cheek with a crowd-control munition outside the Capitol during […]

14 hours ago

Construction continues at the Thacker Pass lithium mine on April 24, 2023, near Orovada, Nev. The B...

Associated Press

Biden administration clarifies 1872 Mining Law; says Nevada lithium mine can proceed

RENO, Nevada (AP) — The Biden administration says it has completed a court-ordered review that should ensure construction continues at a Nevada lithium mine, despite legal challenges brought by conservationists and tribal leaders. At the same time, in a broader response to recent U.S. court rulings that more strictly interpret a Civil War-era mining law, […]

14 hours ago

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore signs one of several gun-control measures during a bill-signing ceremony on...

Associated Press

Maryland governor signs gun-control bills tightening requirements

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Wes Moore signed gun-control measures into law on Tuesday, after lawmakers passed measures this year in response to a U.S. Supreme Court ruling. The high court’s ruling in New York State Rifle and Pistol Association v. Bruen last year ended a requirement similar to a Maryland law for people […]

14 hours ago

Follow @ktar923...

Sponsored Content by Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

Sponsored Articles

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

‘Evil is not going to win,’ survivor of Texas mall shooting says