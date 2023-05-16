Close
Have a warrant? Glendale to host first turn yourself in event

May 16, 2023, 3:00 PM

(Pexels Photo)...

(Pexels Photo)

(Pexels Photo)

Brandon Gray's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – If you have any outstanding warrants in Glendale, the police department is providing an opportunity to have them cleared.

For the first time in the city’s history, anyone who has a misdemeanor warrant can turn themselves in Thursday, May 18, without the risk of going to jail, according to the city of Glendale.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to noon and from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Bonsall Park, 5900 W. Bethany Home Rd.

The person will be allowed to check to see if they have outstanding warrants, see a judge immediately, have the warrant cleared and set up payment plans.

No weapons are allowed and bring state-issued ID or court paperwork.

“We hope to build a trust within the community and get these warrants cleared,” Jose Santiago, public safety media relations and communication manager, said.

