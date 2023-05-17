Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Chandler approves sale of water storage capacity to Avondale

May 17, 2023, 4:05 AM

(City of Chandler Photo)...

(City of Chandler Photo)

(City of Chandler Photo)

SuElen Rivera's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Chandler last week approved the sale of water storage capacity to a West Valley city as it prepares for a local aquifer in 2024.

Storage capacity at the New River Agua Fria River Underground Storage Project (NAUSP) in Glendale will go to Avondale, Chandler announced in a press release.

The move aims to help Chandler transition from aquifer replenishment at the West Valley facility to delivering more water when the Reclaimed Water Interconnect Facility (RWIF) is completed.

The RWIF, a facility that will support drought prevention, was approved by the Chandler City Council in summer 2022.

Construction on the $45 million facility at Queen Creek and McQueen roads is being split by Chandler and Intel. It will be an advanced membrane water facility that is used to treat surface water from Colorado River and Salt River Project sources.

“In preparation for this transition, the city of Avondale will purchase 18% of Chandler’s 22.8% NAUSP storage entitlement,” the release said.

“Chandler will retain 4.8% storage, allowing for operational flexibility when additional recharge capacity may be needed.”

Eight percent of the storage capacity will be leased back to Avondale through 2026, providing a transitional time to deliver more water to the Tumbleweed Park aquifer injection wells.

The purchase price of $5.7 million is heading to Chandler’s water enterprise fund to support future projects.

Chandler approves sale of water storage capacity to Avondale