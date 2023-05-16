Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Man sentenced to 103 years for killing 4 SUV passengers, dumping bodies in cornfield

May 16, 2023, 8:50 AM | Updated: 9:48 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A man convicted of killing four passengers in his Mercedes Benz SUV in Minnesota and dumping the bodies in a Wisconsin cornfield has been sentenced to 103 years in prison.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press reported that Judge JaPaul Harris on Monday sentenced 39-year-old Antoine Suggs of Scottsdale, Arizona, to consecutive sentences for the killings of Jasmine Sturm, 30; her brother, Matthew Pettus, 26; her boyfriend, Loyace Foreman III, 35; and her friend, Nitosha Flug-Presley, 30. Sturm, Pettus and Foreman were from St. Paul, Minnesota. Flug-Presley was from Stillwater, Minnesota.

Suggs was convicted in April of four counts of second-degree murder in the September 2021 deaths. He testified that he shot the four in self-defense because he thought they were going to rob him.

Prosecutors said his motive was unclear but that Suggs meant to kill the victims after a night of drinking in St. Paul.

Suggs’ father, Darren McWright, who also goes by the last name Osborne, was sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to helping his son hide the victims’ bodies at a Wisconsin cornfield about 65 miles (105 kilometers) east of St. Paul.

Suggs told the judge on Monday that he was wrongfully convicted. Harris responded that Suggs showed no remose or sympathy and “cast blame on others.”

United States News

Assistant Secretary for Export Enforcement Matthew Axelrod of the U.S. Commerce Department, is seen...

Associated Press

US announces criminal cases involving flow of technology, information to Russia, China and Iran

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department announced a series of criminal cases Tuesday tracing the illegal flow of sensitive technology, including Apple’s software code for self-driving cars and materials used for missiles, to foreign adversaries like Russia, China and Iran. Some of the alleged theft highlighted by the department dates back several years, but U.S. […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Man sentenced for BB gun attacks on California Planned Parenthood clinic

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man who waged a year-long series of BB gun attacks on a Southern California Planned Parenthood clinic was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in federal prison. Richard Royden Chamberlin, 53, was sentenced Monday in Los Angeles federal court, the U.S. attorney’s office said in a statement. At least 11 attacks […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

12-year-old Texas boy arrested after fatal shooting at Sonic restaurant

KEENE, Texas (AP) — A 12-year-old boy has been arrested on a murder warrant in the fatal shooting of a Sonic Drive-In employee in Texas, police said. Matthew Davis, 32, was shot and killed Saturday night as he fought with Angel Gomez, 20, in the parking lot of the restaurant in Keene, about 40 miles […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Tuition, fees at Georgia public universities to hold steady in fall 2023 despite budget worries

ATLANTA (AP) — The cost of attending Georgia’s public universities and colleges will remain mostly flat in the 2023-2024 academic year, despite concerns that declining enrollment and a legislative funding cut are stressing school budgets. Regents voted Tuesday to increase tuition or fees at only four of the system’s 26 schools — Middle Georgia State […]

10 hours ago

This photo released by the U.S Food and Drug Administration on March 17, 2023, shows Gerber Good St...

Associated Press

Recalled Gerber baby formula was sent to US retailers after recall began, wholesaler says

NEW YORK (AP) — An infant formula recalled over potential bacteria contamination was distributed to retailers across eight states even after the recall begun, according to a release published by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration this week. In March, Perrigo Co. issued a voluntary recall of certain lots of its Gerber Good Start SootheProTM […]

10 hours ago

Follow @ktar923...

Sponsored Content by Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

Man sentenced to 103 years for killing 4 SUV passengers, dumping bodies in cornfield