Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Abraham Hamadeh seeks new trial in effort to overturn Arizona AG results

May 16, 2023, 7:56 AM

Abraham Hamadeh (Getty Images File Photo)...

Abraham Hamadeh (Getty Images File Photo)

(Getty Images File Photo)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX (AP) — The Republican candidate who lost last year’s election for Arizona attorney general returns to court Tuesday to request a new trial in his efforts to overturn the results of the November contest.

Attorneys for candidate Abraham Hamadeh were set to appear at an afternoon Superior Court hearing in Mohave County in Arizona’s northwestern corner to claim they have fresh evidence some votes were not tallied in the election won by Democrat Kris Mayes, who was sworn in early this year.

Hamadeh wants Judge Lee Jantzen to allow a thorough inspection of all ballots in the election.

The case is among several still alive in Arizona courts six months after an election that saw Democrats win the top races in the former Republican stronghold.

RELATED STORIES

Former TV anchor Kari Lake, the 2022 Republican candidate for Arizona governor, also continues to challenge her defeat to Democrat Katie Hobbs, who took office in January, even though courts have dismissed most of her lawsuit.

Lake made former President Donald Trump’s election lies the centerpiece of her campaign. While most other election deniers around the country conceded after losing their races in November, Lake persisted.

Republicans had nominated a slate of candidates backed by Trump who focused on supporting his false claims about the 2020 election. In addition to Hobbs and Mayes, Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly was reelected and Democrat Adrian Fontes won the race for secretary of state.

The Arizona Supreme Court sanctioned Lake’s lawyers $2,000 earlier this month in their unsuccessful challenge of Hobbs’ win.

The state’s highest court said Lake’s attorney made “false factual statements” that more than 35,000 ballots had been improperly added to the total ballot count.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Phoenix Fire Department File Photo)...

KTAR.com

2 taken to hospital after chemical spill at Phoenix dialysis center

A chemical spill disrupted treatments at a southeast Phoenix dialysis center Monday afternoon, authorities said.

11 hours ago

Republican Kari Lake speaks during a campaign rally on Nov. 7, 2022, in Prescott, Arizona. (File Ph...

Associated Press

Arizona judge OKs trial on 1 claim in Kari Lake’s election misconduct lawsuit

A judge is giving Kari Lake the chance to present testimony about whether Maricopa County properly verified signatures on ballot affidavit envelopes.

11 hours ago

(Arizona Coyotes Rendering)...

Associated Press

Tempe voters to determine fate of Arizona Coyotes arena project

The Arizona Coyotes are about to learn the fate of a proposed entertainment district that would include a new home for the team.

11 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/Central Arizona Shelter Services)...

KTAR.com

Tempe, Maricopa County partner to create a $10 million homeless shelter from a motel

The city of Tempe will rehabilitate a motel to temporarily house more than 100 people experiencing homelessness.

11 hours ago

(Foothills Food Bank and Resource Center Photo)...

KTAR.com

Foothills Food Bank to open $6.5M campus in north Valley

A local food bank announced Monday that it is preparing to open new campus in the north Valley that will accommodate many more people.

11 hours ago

...

Sponsored Content by Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

Abraham Hamadeh seeks new trial in effort to overturn Arizona AG results