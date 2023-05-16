Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Tempe voters to determine fate of Arizona Coyotes arena project

May 16, 2023, 6:27 AM

(Arizona Coyotes Rendering)...

(Arizona Coyotes Rendering)

(Arizona Coyotes Rendering)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


The Arizona Coyotes are about to learn the fate of a proposed entertainment district that would include a new home for the team, which has crisscrossed the city searching for a permanent place to play.

Residents in Tempe are voting on a referendum Tuesday that will determine whether plans for the $2.3 billion Tempe Entertainment District will move forward.

The vote is taking place after the city of Phoenix and Sky Harbor International Airport expressed concerns about the residences that would be built as part of the project in the high-noise area under the airport’s flight path.

If the arena is built, the Coyotes would finally be able to settle down after playing in three different venues since moving to Arizona.

RELATED STORIES

The franchise shared a downtown Phoenix arena with the NBA’s Phoenix Suns after relocating from Winnipeg in 1996 then moved to Glendale’s Gila River Arena in 2003. But the Coyotes’ had a troubled tenure in the Phoenix suburb.

Then-owner Jerry Moyes took the Coyotes into bankruptcy in 2009 and Canadian billionaire Jim Balsillie put in a bid to purchase the team with the intention of moving it to Hamilton, Ontario. The NHL, wanting to keep the team in Arizona, put in a counter bid and a Phoenix judge ruled the team could not be sold to Balsillie to circumvent the NHL’s relocation rules.

The NHL ran the Coyotes for four seasons and the financial constraints took a toll, leading in part to a seven-year playoff drought.

A new ownership group brought new hope in 2013 but turmoil surfaced again in 2015, when the city of Glendale backed out of a long-term, multimillion-dollar lease agreement. The Coyotes then leased Gila River Arena on an annual basis until Glendale announced it was terminating the deal after the 2021-22 season.

The franchise found a temporary solution, working out a deal to share Arizona State’s Mullett Arena for three seasons. The Mullett has a capacity of 5,000 and is by far the smallest home arena in the NHL.

The Coyotes submitted a bid to buy a tract of land in Tempe and the Tempe City Council voted to begin negotiating on a new entertainment district. The City Council later voted to send the project to a public vote.

The Coyotes thought they were in good standing with the city of Phoenix and Sky Harbor before a legal filing in March sought to rescind Tempe’s recent zoning and land-use changes. It also asked to prohibit future residential considerations in an area the FAA says is incompatible with residential development due to its positioning under Sky Harbor flight paths.

The Coyotes countered by filing a $2.3 billion notice of claim against the city of Phoenix for alleged breach of contract.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Tempe City Hall. Courtesy city of Tempe....

KTAR.com

Tempe, Maricopa County partner to create a $10 million homeless shelter from a motel

The city of Tempe will acquire and rehabilitate a motel in the city to temporarily house more than 100 people experiencing homelessness.

6 hours ago

(Foothills Food Bank and Resource Center Photo)...

KTAR.com

Foothills Food Bank to open $6.5M campus in north Valley

A local food bank announced Monday that it is preparing to open new campus in the north Valley that will accommodate many more people.

6 hours ago

(Pexels Photo)...

KTAR.com

Tempe ranked as the best city in Arizona to start a career

Tempe is the best city in Arizona to start a career, according to a ranking by a personal finance website.

6 hours ago

Chandler Oktoberfest...

KTAR.com

Downtown Chandler Oktoberfest expanding to 2 days this fall

After a successful debut in 2022, the Downtown Chandler Oktoberfest will expand to two days when it returns this fall.

6 hours ago

police crime scene tape...

KTAR.com

Homeowner fatally shoots intruder at south Phoenix residence

A homeowner shot and killed an intruder Sunday morning during a confrontation at a south Phoenix residence, authorities said.

1 day ago

...

Sponsored Content by Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

Sponsored Articles

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Tempe voters to determine fate of Arizona Coyotes arena project