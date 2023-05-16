Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Stellantis recalls nearly 220,000 Jeep Cherokee SUVs worldwide due to fire risk

May 16, 2023, 5:59 AM | Updated: 6:06 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


DETROIT (AP) — Stellantis is telling owners of nearly 220,000 Jeep Cherokee SUVs worldwide to park them outdoors and away from other vehicles because the power liftgates can catch fire even when the engines are off.

The company is recalling certain Cherokees from the 2014 through 2016 model years. Water can get into the liftgate control computer, causing an electrical short that can touch off a fire.

The company says it hasn’t developed a fix yet. Owners will get notification letters starting June 30. Stellantis says the problem was caught in a routine review of customer data.

It’s not clear how many of the small SUVs have caught fire. Stellantis says in documents posted Tuesday by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that it has 50 customer assistance records, 23 warranty claims and 21 field reports due to the issue. The company says it’s not aware of any injuries.

The power liftgates may stop working before the SUVs catch fire.

Stellantis recalled many of the same vehicles in 2015 to fix a similar problem.

United States News

FILE - This Nov. 20, 2012 file photo shows country music legend Willie Nelson on NBC's "Today" show...

Associated Press

Willie Nelson’s 90th birthday concerts getting a theatrical release

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (AP) — If you missed out on Willie Nelson’s 90th birthday concerts last month in Los Angeles, you can see all the special performances honoring the 12-time Grammy winner in a limited theatrical run. “Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90” will be shown in theaters on June 11, with an encore presentation on […]

6 hours ago

A shopper peruses a mountain bicycle on display in a Costco warehouse Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in S...

Associated Press

Retail sales up 0.4% in April from March, buoyed by solid job market, easing inflationary pressures

NEW YORK (AP) — Consumers picked up their spending in April from March, buoyed by a solid job market and easing inflationary pressures. Retail sales increased 0.4% in April from March when it was down 0.7%. It marked the first increase since January when unusually warm weather and a big jump in Social Security benefits […]

6 hours ago

FILE - President Joe Biden departs after having lunch with family at Vietnam Cafe in Philadelphia, ...

Associated Press

Biden to mark Jewish American Heritage Month with Broadway stars, speak out on antisemitism

WASHINGTON (AP) — rising antisemitism when he speaks at a White House reception that will feature performances from the stars of the Broadway revival of “Parade.” While Biden plans to use his comments to celebrate the contributions of Jewish Americans, he also will reflect on how his decision to run for the White House in […]

6 hours ago

FILE - Sunlight filters through storm clouds onto a wind turbine as severe weather rolls through th...

Associated Press

Biden administration announces nearly $11 billion for renewable energy in rural communities

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced a nearly $11 billion investment on Tuesday to help bring affordable clean energy to rural communities throughout the country. Rural electric cooperatives, renewable energy companies and electric utilities will be able to apply for funding through two programs, U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said during a media […]

6 hours ago

A person walks in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securiti...

Associated Press

Stock market today: US futures point lower after shaky start to big retail week, sluggish China data

Wall Street tipped lower Tuesday after data showed China’s economy is weaker than expected, while Home Depot cut its profit and sales outlook for the year, signaling a spending shift by Americans strapped by inflation and anxious about a possible recession. The Dow Jones industrial Average lost 0.3% and the S&P 500 ticked down 0.2% […]

1 day ago

Follow @ktar923...

Sponsored Content by Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

Sponsored Articles

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Stellantis recalls nearly 220,000 Jeep Cherokee SUVs worldwide due to fire risk