Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Nebraska lawmakers to debate attaching 12-week abortion ban to trans youth health care ban

May 15, 2023, 10:06 PM

FILE - State Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh, center, hugs supporters, April 27, 2023, at the Nebraska Stat...

FILE - State Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh, center, hugs supporters, April 27, 2023, at the Nebraska State Capital in Lincoln, Neb. Conservative Nebraska lawmakers are taking what could be an all-or-nothing bet by proposing to merge two of the session's most contentious proposals — one to restrict abortion access and another that would ban gender-affirming care for transgender minors. The strategy sets up a vote on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 that could give conservatives a win on both abortion and trans health bans this year — or could see them lose both. (Larry Robinson/Lincoln Journal Star via AP, file)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Larry Robinson/Lincoln Journal Star via AP, file)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers are set to take up debate late Tuesday on a plan that would tack on a proposed 12-week abortion ban to a bill that would ban gender-affirming care for transgender minors.

The combination of the two highly contentious measures sets up what could be one of the most volatile debates of the session.

Technically, lawmakers are slated to take up the final round of debate on the trans health bill, which has already advanced from the first two of three rounds it must survive to pass and go to Gov. Jim Pillen’s desk. But because legislative rules don’t allow amendments to be attached to bills in the final round, lawmakers will debate whether to send the bill back for a second round of debate in order to add the abortion amendment to it.

Opponents of the move plan to filibuster for the entire two hours of debate allowed in the final reading of a bill. Conservatives in the unique single-chamber, officially nonpartisan legislature will need 33 of the body’s 49 senators to vote to end debate before the plan to merge the two issues can move forward. If they fail, both the abortion and trans health measures will be shelved for the year.

Conservatives were stung last month when their bill to ban abortion after failed to break a filibuster by a single vote.

Normally, the issue would be considered tabled for the remainder of the session. But last week, anti-abortion lawmakers sought to resurrect it by crafting a proposal to ban abortion at 12 weeks and attaching it to the trans bill.

Conservatives see the 12-week amendment as a compromise they believe could get the 33 votes they need to see it to the finish line. Opposing lawmakers say the amendment is an unprecedented attempt to take another bite at the apple of a measure they were promised by the Legislature’s speaker would not be revived this year.

Adding to the tumult is the underlying trans health bill, which has been the most contentious of the session. Introduced by freshman Sen. Kathleen Kauth, the bill would ban hormone treatments, puberty blockers and gender reassignment surgery for anyone 18 and younger.

An amended version would make exceptions for minors who were already on hormone treatments before the ban takes effect, but it also would give the state’s chief medical officer wide-ranging authority to set rules for use of hormone treatments for transgender minors. Opponents say that would give a political appointee of a Republican governor the power to block such treatments, even for those minors grandfathered in.

Both restrictions on abortion and transgender people have been consistent targets amid a national push by conservatives in state legislatures this year.

The introduction of the trans health ban led Omaha Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh in late February to vow she would “burn the session to the ground” if it advanced. When the conservative Health and Human Services Committee advanced it anyway, Cavanaugh began an epic filibuster of every single bill before the body — even ones she supports — until the trans health ban was pulled or killed.

She and a supporting cast of lawmakers have done just that for nearly 12 weeks, even as the bill survived by a single vote through the first and second rounds of debate. The filibuster effort has greatly slowed the work of the Legislature this year, forcing lawmakers to package bills together and endure grueling 12-hour and sometimes 15-hour days to pass legislation.

If the plan to merge the abortion and trans health measures gets a go-ahead vote, lawmakers will turn right around Tuesday night and debate again whether to send the merged bill to a final round of debate. If they do, that final round is expected to happen Thursday, when it would likely pass.

Pillen, a Republican elected in November, has said he will sign the amended bill into law if it passes. The bill would include an emergency clause, meaning it will go into effect as soon as the governor signs it.

United States News

A person walks in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securiti...

Associated Press

Stock market today: Asian shares turn lower after China economic data weaker than expected

Asian shares were mostly higher on Tuesday even though the latest data showed China’s economy is weaker than expected, with domestic demand failing to bounce back as much as hoped for after the pandemic. Benchmarks advanced in Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul but fell in Shanghai and Sydney. China’s economic recovery after the pandemic faces […]

1 day ago

South Carolina Rep. John McCravy, R-Greenwood, foreground, and Rep. Max Hyde, R-Spartanburg, backgr...

Associated Press

Republican abortion debate inches toward resolution in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Abortion access would be almost entirely banned after about six weeks of pregnancy under a bill set for debate Tuesday in the South Carolina House, after the state Senate rejected a proposal to nearly outlaw the procedure. The two GOP-dominated chambers’ disagreement epitomizes the intra-Republican debates over how far to restrict […]

1 day ago

Campaign signs for Heather Boyd and Katie Ford are seen, Thursday, May 4, 2023, in Aldan, Pa. The t...

Associated Press

Pennsylvania House control up for grabs yet again in special elections

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democrats’ narrow majority in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives is on the line Tuesday with two special elections that will determine which party controls the chamber. One of those special elections is expected to swing Republicans’ way, but the other in Delaware County, in the Philadelphia suburbs, will be more competitive. […]

1 day ago

FILE - Danny Masterson appears at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn. on June 7, 2017. Closing...

Associated Press

Danny Masterson’s rape retrial: Closing arguments set to begin

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Closing arguments are expected to begin Tuesday at the charged with raping three women at his Los Angeles home between 2001 and 2003. Attorneys for both sides rested their cases Friday, three weeks into the trial. Masterson’s defense attorneys declined to call any witnesses. The 47-year-old’s first trial ended in a […]

1 day ago

FILE - In this Nov. 8, 2017 file photo, Steph Gaspar, a volunteer outreach worker with The Hand Up ...

Associated Press

Why a drug decriminalization crisis looms for Washington state lawmakers

SEATTLE (AP) — After voting down a bill last month to keep drug possession illegal and boost services for people struggling with addiction, Washington lawmakers are entering a special legislative session to find a compromise before a temporary law keeping the possession of small amounts of drugs outlawed expires. If a new law is not […]

1 day ago

FILE - Fisherman David Goethel sorts cod and haddock while fishing off the coast of New Hampshire, ...

Associated Press

A net negative: Haddock, a staple Atlantic fish, is in decline off New England, regulators say

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A staple seafood species caught by East Coast fishers for centuries is experiencing overfishing, and regulators have cut catch quotas by more than 80% to prevent the fish’s population from collapse. Haddock are one of the most popular Atlantic fish, and a favorite for fish and chips and other New England […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

Nebraska lawmakers to debate attaching 12-week abortion ban to trans youth health care ban