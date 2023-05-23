Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs signs child sex doll prohibition bill

PHOENIX – Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs signed a bill Monday that prohibits sex dolls that can exhibit the face of a real child.

The legislation, sponsored by Republican Rep. Quang Nguyen, establishes class 4 felony criminal offenses for the possession, trafficking and importation child sex dolls.

The measure also changes the existing class 2 felony offense of sexual exploitation of a minor to include conduct involving child sex dolls that use the face, image or likeness of a real infant or minor under the age of 12.

Nguyen’s legislation defined “child sex doll” as an anatomically correct doll that has features that resemble an infant or a child who is under 12 years old and is intended to be used for sexual simulation or gratification. At least five other states are attempting similar legislation.

“Of all the horrible things, I never expected to learn that there are sex dolls made to resemble the likeness of children,” Nguyen said. “These dolls are a gateway to victimizing children, serving no value or purpose other than feeding some individuals’ dangerous desire to molest young children. We live in a civilized nation, and there’s no room for such an extreme perversion to exist – children must be protected. As Chair of the House Judiciary Committee, I am proud to lead on judicial issues and to have introduced other legislation to minimize crimes against children.”

The issue was brought to Nguyen’s attention by Pinal County officials, who said law enforcement has increasingly encountered individuals in possession of these objects, but currently have no authority in which to charge suspects in connection to them.

The FBI issued an alert in February 2023 on the issue.

The bill received strong bipartisan support, passing the House with a vote of 58-0.

