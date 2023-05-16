Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

A net negative: Haddock, a staple Atlantic fish, is in decline off New England, regulators say

May 15, 2023, 9:10 PM

FILE - Fisherman David Goethel sorts cod and haddock while fishing off the coast of New Hampshire, ...

FILE - Fisherman David Goethel sorts cod and haddock while fishing off the coast of New Hampshire, April 23, 2016. Haddock, a staple seafood species targeted by East Coast fishermen for centuries, is experiencing overfishing, and changes are underway to prevent the fish's population from collapse, federal fishing managers said. Haddock are one of the most popular East Coast food fish, and they are commonly used in fish and chips and other popular New England seafood dishes. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A staple seafood species caught by East Coast fishers for centuries is experiencing overfishing, and regulators have cut catch quotas by more than 80% to prevent the fish’s population from collapse.

Haddock are one of the most popular Atlantic fish, and a favorite for fish and chips and other New England seafood dishes.

But fewer haddock will be caught in New England this year after regulators cut fishing quotas. A recent scientific assessment found that the Gulf of Maine haddock stock declined unexpectedly, and that meant the catch quotas for the fish were unsustainably high, federal fishing managers said.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration added the Gulf of Maine haddock stock to its overfishing list last month. The New England Fishery Management Council, a regulatory board, has lowered catch limits of the fish in an attempt to halt the overfishing, said agency spokesperson Allison Ferreira.

However, numerous fishers said the assessment doesn’t match what they’re seeing on the water, where haddock appear to them to be plentiful. And the warning from the federal government arrives as more New England fishers rely on haddock than in previous decades because of the collapse of other seafood species, such as Atlantic cod.

“We seem to find plenty, but they can’t,” said Terry Alexander, a Maine-based fisher who targets haddock and other species. “It’s a disaster is what it is. A total, complete disaster.”

The fishery management council mandated the 84% reduction in catch quotas for the current fishing year, which started May 1. The change applies to fishers who harvest haddock from the Gulf of Maine, a body of water off Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Maine. Fishers also harvest from Georges Bank, a fishing ground to the east where quotas were also reduced for this year, including adjoining areas overseen by Canadian officials who issued their own major cuts.

Americans are still likely to find haddock available despite the cuts because most of it is imported, according to federal data from 2021. Some countries that export haddock are also cutting quotas this year. But recent announcements of cuts by major exporters like Norway have been much lower than in the Gulf of Maine, and they represent a much larger share of global fish stocks.

Declining fish stocks threaten economies, food security and cultures around the world. The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization says such as American lobster, have grown in catch volume in recent decades.

The U.S. catch of haddock has fluctuated over the past century. In the early 1950s, over 150 million pounds (70 million kilograms) were caught each year. Overfishing caused catches to plummet below a million pounds (450,000 kilograms) per year in the mid-1990s, and rebuilding efforts followed. Over the past few years, catches have ranged from 12 million to 23 million pounds (25 million to 50 million kilograms).

Haddock are caught by the same fishers who target other bottom-dwelling groundfish species such as cod, pollock and flounders. They are harvested at a much higher volume than any of those fish.

The fish are one of few profitable species on the East Coast said Ben Martens, executive director of the Maine Coast Fishermen’s Association. He says losing the ability to catch them is a big hardship for the industry.

“I don’t think this stock is in trouble, and I think fishermen are in trouble because of that,” Martens said. “With this significant cut that is coming, that’s a major gut punch.”

United States News

FILE - A volunteer cleans up needles used for drug injection that were found at a homeless encampme...

Associated Press

Washington state lawmakers seek to avoid decriminalizing drugs

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington lawmakers are considering a major new drug policy in a special session that begins Tuesday, a day after reaching a compromise that Democratic and Republican leaders say strikes a balance between public order and compassion for those with substance abuse issues. The bipartisan agreement would avoid making the state the second […]

21 hours ago

FILE - Boxes of the drug mifepristone sit on a shelf at the West Alabama Women's Center in Tuscaloo...

Associated Press

3 judges who chipped away abortion rights to hear federal abortion pill appeal

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Three conservative appeals court judges, each with a history of supporting restrictions on abortion, will hear arguments May 17 on whether a widely used abortion drug should remain available. The case involves a regulatory issue — whether the Food and Drug Administration’s approval of mifepristone, and subsequent actions making it easier […]

21 hours ago

Associated Press

Debt ceiling showdown: Biden and congressional leaders to meet as McCarthy pushes for faster deal

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is ready to discuss the reverberations across the globe as early outlines of a potential deal begin to emerge despite painstakingly slow negotiations. Raising the stakes, the Tuesday afternoon session comes as keep paying the nation’s bills, which could occur as soon as June 1. While Biden has remained […]

21 hours ago

Hundreds of abortion-rights supporters rally outside the North Carolina Legislative Building in Ral...

Associated Press

North Carolina GOP to attempt swift override of governor’s abortion veto

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s Republican-controlled legislature on Tuesday will attempt to quickly override the governor’s veto of legislation banning nearly all abortions after 12 weeks of pregnancy in a consequential test of unity for the party’s recently attained supermajority. The Senate plans to first consider an override Tuesday afternoon, according to Senate leader […]

21 hours ago

FILE - A Broadway street appears in Times Square, in New York on Jan. 19, 2012. The 76th Annual Ton...

Associated Press

Striking Hollywood writers vow not to picket Tony Awards, opening the door to some kind of show

NEW YORK (AP) — Striking members of the Writers Guild of America have said they will not picket next month’s Tony Award telecast, clearing a thorny issue facing show organizers and opening the door for some sort of Broadway razzle-dazzle on TV. The union last week denied a request by Tony organizers to have a […]

21 hours ago

FILE - Cattle graze along a section of the Missouri River that includes the Upper Missouri River Br...

Associated Press

Biden proposal would let conservationists lease public land much as drillers and ranchers do

The Biden administration wants to put conserving vast government-owned lands on equal footing with a top administration official who defended the idea against criticism that it would interfere with industry.

21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

A net negative: Haddock, a staple Atlantic fish, is in decline off New England, regulators say