Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Groups demand officials share information on Texas mall gunman’s motives

May 15, 2023, 6:51 PM

Chanda Parbhoo, at podium, founder and president of SAAVETX Education Fund, speaks at a news confer...

Chanda Parbhoo, at podium, founder and president of SAAVETX Education Fund, speaks at a news conference as, from left rear, Ramiro Luna, executive director and co-founder of Somos Tejas; Jerry Hawkins of Dallas Truth, Racial Healing & Transformation; and community member Caroline Kim listen, Monday, May 15, 2023, in Dallas. Members of Texas groups representing people of color demanded that authorities quickly acknowledge whether they believe the neo-Nazi who killed eight people at a Dallas-area mall over a week ago was racially motivated in choosing his victims. (AP Photo/Jamie Stengle)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Jamie Stengle)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


DALLAS (AP) — Members of several Texas groups representing people of color on Monday demanded that authorities quickly acknowledge whether they believe the neo-Nazi who killed eight people at a Dallas-area mall over a week ago was racially motivated in choosing his victims.

More than a week after the May 6 attack at the Allen Premium Outlets, authorities haven’t released a motive for the attack, and a Texas Department of Public Safety official has said it appeared that 33-year-old Mauricio Garcia targeted the location rather than a specific group of people.

But Lily Trieu, interim executive director of Asian Texans for Justice, said at a news conference that many community members who contacted her felt that assessment was “outrageous.”

The victims — who include increasingly diverse Dallas suburbs.

“You can’t separate location from the people who live there, and what Allen is known for, as being diverse, as being an area where there is a large Asian American and South Asian American population,” said Stephanie Drenka, co-founder and executive director of the Dallas Asian American Historical Society.

She said that the Department of Public Safety official’s statement “shows a fundamental lack of understanding of how systemic racism works and how it is embedded in every system and every place.”

“The targeted location does not exclude the possibility of a hate crime,” Drenka said. “Allen and its adjacent cities of Plano, Frisco and Carrollton are home to one of the largest Asian American populations outside of the coasts.”

Authorities have acknowledged the authenticity of a social media account on which the gunman, who had no criminal record, displayed a fascination with white supremacy while offering chilling hints of his research and planning. He described mass shootings as sport and posted photos showing his large Nazi tattoos.

Chanda Parbhoo, founder and executive director of SAAVETX Education Fund, which aims to strengthen the voter engagement of the South Asian American community, said that the shooting has left people in her community frightened. “Children are having nightmares. Parents are having a feeling of helplessness,” she said.

“The emotional toll this has taken on our community cannot be overstated,” Parbhoo said.

Any delay in making clear the gunman’s motives leaves communities vulnerable, said Caroline Kim, a Korean American Dallas resident whose family owns a restaurant in the city’s Koreatown.

Amid a charged with a hate crime.

“It is crucial to classify such crimes as hate crimes as quickly as possible, as soon as possible, as strongly as possible,” Kim said. “Doing so mobilizes communities, law enforcement and resources faster, media responds faster and differently. And most important of all, our communities feel heard.”

Amit Banerjee, a community activist who was among those speaking, said that as someone who was raised in the area who still lives here, he said he has constantly encountered racism. He said that when his grandparents visit the area from India, “they are looked at as other, and looked at as different and looked at as someone that shouldn’t be there.”

Just last summer, in a widely circulated video, a woman unleashed a profanity-laced racist rant on his mother and her friends in a suburban Dallas parking lot, challenging their presence in the U.S., threatening to shoot them and physically assaulting his mother.

Other groups represented at the news conference Monday included one devoted to encouraging civic participation in the Latino community and another focused on addressing race and racism in Dallas to create a more inclusive city.

Many of those gathered at the news conference also urged elected officials to consider gun reforms. Last week though, a rare momentum in the Texas Capitol for a tougher gun law flickered out when Republicans stalled a bill that would have raised the purchase age for certain AR-style semiautomatic rifles from 18 to 21 years old.

United States News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at his Mar-a-Lago estate Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Pal...

Associated Press

Prosecutor ends probe of FBI’s Trump-Russia investigation with harsh criticism, but no new charges

A special prosecutor has ended his four-year investigation into possible FBI misconduct in its probe of ties between Russia and Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign with withering criticism of the bureau but a meager court record that fell far short of the former president’s prediction he would uncover the “crime of the century.”

19 hours ago

Associated Press

San Francisco DA releases video of Walgreens security guard fatally shooting alleged shoplifter

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco’s district attorney Monday released surveillance video showing the fatal shooting of a suspected shoplifter by an on-duty Walgreens security guard, along with other footage and documents that she said support her decision not to file charges against the guard. District Attorney Brooke Jenkins released the information amid public outcry […]

19 hours ago

Secretary of State Antony Blinken greets people after speaking about the roll-out of the Internatio...

Associated Press

House GOP lawmaker readies contempt charge over Afghanistan dissent cable

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Republican chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee is threatening to push forward a legislative effort to hold Secretary of State Antony Blinken in chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan. Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, told reporters Monday that the House Foreign Affairs Committee could vote on the contempt charges at a hearing May […]

19 hours ago

FILE - Martha Stewart arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif...

Associated Press

At 81, Martha Stewart becomes oldest Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover model

NEW YORK (AP) — At 81, Martha Stewart isn’t slowing down and some might say she’s heating up. Stewart has been chosen as one of Sports Illustrated’s swimsuit cover models, the magazine announced Monday. She’s the oldest model to grace the cover of the annual swimsuit issue, surpassing Maye Musk who posed for the special […]

19 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/Farmington Police Department)...

Associated Press

3 people killed by New Mexico gunman who shot and wounded 2 officers, police say

At least three people were dead and multiple others wounded Monday after a shooting in Farmington, police said.

19 hours ago

Associated Press

Washington lawmakers reach deal on drug policy, avoid automatic decriminalization

SEATTLE (AP) — Democratic and Republican leaders in the Washington Statehouse reached a tentative deal on a major new drug policy Monday, one that would avoid making the state the second to decriminalize the possession of controlled substances. Lawmakers will consider the compromise Tuesday when they return to Olympia for a special session. Gov. Jay […]

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

Groups demand officials share information on Texas mall gunman’s motives