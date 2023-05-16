Close
ARIZONA NEWS

US 60 eastbound re-opened after law enforcement incident snarls commute

May 15, 2023, 6:40 PM | Updated: 9:21 pm

Courtesy ADOT...

Courtesy ADOT

BY


PHOENIX — Due to a law enforcement situation on the ramp connecting Loop 101 and US 60 in the east Valley, traffic was snarled for miles Monday evening.

Beginning around 6 p.m., US 60 was closed eastbound at Loop 101, and Loop 101 northbound and southbound ramps to US 60 eastbound were also closed. Traffic remained diverted until approximately 9 p.m.

Motorists were advised to expect delays and seek an alternate route.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, the AZ511 app, calling 511 and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.

This is a developing story.

