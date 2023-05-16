Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

US 60 eastbound closure snarling evening commute

May 15, 2023, 6:40 PM | Updated: 7:12 pm

Courtesy ADOT...

Courtesy ADOT

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — Due to a law enforcement situation on the ramp connecting Loop 101 and US 60 in the East Valley, traffic is snarled for miles.

US 60 is closed eastbound at Loop 101, and Loop 101 northbound and southbound ramps to US 60 eastbound is also closed. Police and law enforcement said it may become necessary to divert all traffic off at McClintock Drive.

This is a developing story.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

A cart sits outside of a Walmart store on January 24, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/...

KTAR.com

Buckeye police arrest 3 minors in shooting outside Walmart

Three juvenile suspects were arrested Monday following a shooting last week outside a Walmart Supercenter in Buckeye, police said.

19 hours ago

Gov. Katie Hobbs speaks during a press conference in Phoenix on May 15, 2023. (KTAR News Photo/Colt...

Kevin Stone

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs calls new budget ‘important step forward’

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs said Monday the budget she negotiated with the Republican legislative majority isn’t perfect, but “is an important step forward.”

19 hours ago

(Photo illustration by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)...

KTAR.com

Powerball lottery ticket worth $100,000 sold at East Valley grocery store

A Powerball ticket worth $100,000 was sold at an East Valley grocery store for Saturday's drawing.

19 hours ago

(Buckeye Police Department)...

KTAR.com

Silver Alert canceled after Buckeye woman with dementia found safe

Authorities canceled a Silver Alert for a 76-year-old Buckeye woman with a cognitive impairment less than two hours after issuing it Monday.

19 hours ago

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...

KTAR.com

Man killed, woman injured in shooting near South Mountain in Phoenix

A man was killed and a woman was injured in a shooting near South Mountain Park in Phoenix early Sunday, authorities said.

19 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/Tempe Town Lake)...

KTAR.com

Man goes missing after entering Tempe Town Lake with friend

A man is missing after he and a friend jumped into Tempe Town Lake late Sunday, authorities said. The search is ongoing.

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

US 60 eastbound closure snarling evening commute