Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

House GOP lawmaker readies contempt charge over Afghanistan dissent cable

May 15, 2023, 5:23 PM

Secretary of State Antony Blinken greets people after speaking about the roll-out of the Internatio...

Secretary of State Antony Blinken greets people after speaking about the roll-out of the International Religious Freedom Report at the State Department in Washington, Monday, May 15, 2023. (Jonathan Ernst/Pool Photo via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Jonathan Ernst/Pool Photo via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


WASHINGTON (AP) — The Republican chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee is threatening to push forward a legislative effort to hold Secretary of State Antony Blinken in chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, told reporters Monday that the House Foreign Affairs Committee could vote on the contempt charges at a hearing May 24.

The State Department has said it is trying to provide Congress with “appropriate” information on the cable while also protecting its employees. The so-called dissent channel has for decades provided a way for diplomats to discreetly voice concerns about strategy. They are automatically classified to protect the identities of the Foreign Service officers.

McCaul has battled with the Biden administration for months over gaining unprecedented access to the messages as part of a larger Republican inquiry into the 2021 withdrawal. It has raised the prospect of a constitutional showdown on the ability of the legislative branch to conduct oversight.

The State Department has previously briefed McCaul on the substance of the cables, but he said he was not satisfied. With their House majority, Republicans have launched a slew of investigations into the Biden administration, including its withdrawal from Afghanistan.

“I want to see the original content, and I also want to see the secretary’s response,” McCaul told reporters. “It’s a state of mind in the embassy at the time, and to have 23 dissenters is very significant.”

The vast majority of the 123 cables sent since 1971, when the dissent channel was created during the Vietnam War, have remained classified, according to the National Security Archives at George Washington University. The State Department has long protected the cables from being released publicly.

McCaul said he expected the State Department to respond to his previous threats with a letter Thursday. He expected it to be a “counter-offer.”

A contempt of Congress charge would require a full committee vote before going to the House floor. With Republicans’ slim majority in the chamber, it is possible the vote to hold Blinken in contempt could pass the chamber. The charge does not carry the force of prosecution, but it serves as a referral to the Department of Justice to consider charges.

___

AP Writer Farnoush Amiri and AP Diplomatic Writer Matthew Lee contributed to this report.

United States News

FILE - Martha Stewart arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif...

Associated Press

At 81, Martha Stewart becomes oldest Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover model

NEW YORK (AP) — At 81, Martha Stewart isn’t slowing down and some might say she’s heating up. Stewart has been chosen as one of Sports Illustrated’s swimsuit cover models, the magazine announced Monday. She’s the oldest model to grace the cover of the annual swimsuit issue, surpassing Maye Musk who posed for the special […]

17 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/Farmington Police Department)...

Associated Press

3 people killed, 2 police officers among at least 7 injured in New Mexico shooting

At least three people were dead and multiple others wounded Monday after a shooting in Farmington, police said.

17 hours ago

Associated Press

Washington lawmakers reach deal on drug policy, avoid automatic decriminalization

SEATTLE (AP) — Democratic and Republican leaders in the Washington Statehouse reached a tentative deal on a major new drug policy Monday, one that would avoid making the state the second to decriminalize the possession of controlled substances. Lawmakers will consider the compromise Tuesday when they return to Olympia for a special session. Gov. Jay […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

5 plead guilty in fake nursing diploma scheme in Florida

MIAMI (AP) — Five people have pleaded guilty in South Florida to participating in a wire fraud scheme that created an illegal shortcut for aspiring nurses to get licensed and find employment. Krystal Lopez and Damian Lopez, both of Palm Beach County, Florida; Francois Legagneur, of Nassau County, New York; Reynoso Seide, of Union County, […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

Detectives charged with stealing costly Champagne at Electric Zoo music festival in NYC

NEW YORK (AP) — Two New York City police detectives have been charged with swiping pricey Champagne while on duty at an electronic music festival, and a third detective did nothing to stop them, prosecutors said Monday in announcing indictments of all three officers. Detectives Wojciech Czech and Warren Golden were arraigned Monday and suspended […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

US Supreme Court sides with Alabama inmate who seeks to die by nitrogen hypoxia

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday sided with an Alabama death row inmate, who had his lethal injection nitrogen hypoxia when he is ultimately executed. Justices without comment rejected the Alabama attorney general’s request to review an 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals decision regarding inmate Kenneth Eugene Smith. The state […]

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

House GOP lawmaker readies contempt charge over Afghanistan dissent cable