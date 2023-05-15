Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Colorado man tries to trade places with dog to avoid DUI arrest

May 15, 2023, 2:17 PM | Updated: 3:26 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


SPRINGFIELD, Colo. (AP) — A driver, who was pulled over for speeding, tried to switch places with his dog to avoid arrest, police in Colorado said.

An officer watched him maneuvering inside the car before he got out on the passenger side on Saturday night in Springfield, a town of about 1,300 people on the state’s Eastern Plains, police said in a Facebook post Sunday.

The man said he was not behind the wheel and clearly showed signs of being drunk, police said. He ran from the officer when asked about how much he had had to drink and was caught within about 20 yards (18 meters), police said.

After being taken to the hospital to be checked out, the man was arrested on suspicion of charges including driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs and driving while ability impaired as well as for previous warrants for his arrest.

United States News

Associated Press

Historical marker dedicated to feminist, Communist Party leader removed in New Hampshire

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A historical marker dedicated to a feminist and labor activist in New Hampshire who also led the Communist Party was removed Monday just two weeks after it was unveiled. The green and white sign describing the life of Elizabeth Gurley Flynn was installed May 1 in Concord close to where she […]

15 hours ago

Brittany Plucas stands, Tuesday, May 9, 2023, outside the Hilltop Inn in Berlin, Vt., where she and...

Associated Press

Where next? Vermont shrinks housing program for homeless people as advocates raise alarm

BERLIN, Vt. (AP) — Brittany Plucas, 29, and her boyfriend will likely sleep in her car when they have to leave the Hilltop Inn on the first of June. The couple both work at a nearby restaurant, and have recently picked up second jobs at the hotel. A month ago, Plucas says she became homeless […]

15 hours ago

A lightning bolt is seen in the sky during a storm as migrants are lined up as they are processed b...

Associated Press

US: Number of migrants fell 50% at southern border after immigration changes, but long term unclear

The number of migrants encountered at the southern border fell 50% during the last three days compared with the days leading up to the end of a key pandemic-era regulation, but it's too early to draw firm conclusions about what this means long term, U.S. officials said Monday.

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Woman sues Rudy Giuliani, saying he coerced her into sex, owes her $2 million in unpaid wages

NEW YORK (AP) — A woman who says she worked as an off-the-books employee for Rudy Giuliani during his stint as Donald Trump’s personal lawyer alleges in court papers that the former New York City mayor coerced her into sex and owes her nearly $2 million in unpaid wages. Noelle Dunphy said in the lawsuit […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Cook Medical to cut 500 jobs globally under plan to refocus efforts

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Cook Medical will cut 500 jobs under a plan to refocus efforts on product innovation, the Indiana-based maker of medical devices said Monday. The cuts affecting about 4% of its global workforce will include about 223 workers in the U.S., including about 123 in Indiana. Cook Medical said the layoffs will […]

15 hours ago

Late night talk show host Seth Meyers, right, joins striking members of the Writers Guild of Americ...

Associated Press

Writers strike felt in missing NBC stars, absence of Fox schedule for TV sales pitches

NEW YORK (AP) — The impact of the Hollywood writers strike was felt as major television networks began their annual week of sales presentations to advertisers on Monday, with news personalities like Willie Geist and Stephanie Ruhle left to hawk comedies and dramas for NBC Universal. Fox declined to announce a fall television schedule on […]

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Colorado man tries to trade places with dog to avoid DUI arrest