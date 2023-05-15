Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs calls new budget ‘important step forward’

PHOENIX – Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs said Monday the budget she negotiated with the Republican legislative majority isn’t perfect, but “is an important step forward.”

“To be here signing my first budget into law over a month before the deadline speaks to the promise that I made to put partisan politics aside and deliver for Arizonans,” the Democrat said during her first press conference since signing a $17.8 billion budget package on Thursday.

“I know not everyone got what they wanted, including me, but I am grateful to the legislative leaders who were able to put their differences aside and support a bipartisan deal.”

Hobbs, speaking from an affordable housing development in Phoenix, singled out a $150 million deposit into the Housing Trust Fund, more than double the previous largest contribution.

Speaking at Soluna Apartments, an affordable housing complex in Phoenix, I highlighted how our bipartisan budget makes historic investments in housing. These projects are exceptional, and under my administration I will make sure they are not the exception. That’s why I am so… pic.twitter.com/xtEEjeVhR1 — Governor Katie Hobbs (@GovernorHobbs) May 15, 2023

“These funds will be used to finance additional affordable housing projects, prevent evictions and develop new shelter facilities, each of which are crucial to addressing the current housing crisis projects,” she said.

Hobbs also touted her first spending package’s $650 million investment in infrastructure for roads, bridges and broadband.

“While this budget is not perfect, it is an important step forward for our state and for the working people who will have an affordable house to live in, new roads and bridges and access to health care for their kids.”

Follow @kstonezone

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.