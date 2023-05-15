Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs calls new budget ‘important step forward’

May 15, 2023, 2:00 PM

Gov. Katie Hobbs speaks during a press conference in Phoenix on May 15, 2023. (KTAR News Photo/Colt...

Gov. Katie Hobbs speaks during a press conference in Phoenix on May 15, 2023. (KTAR News Photo/Colton Krolak)

(KTAR News Photo/Colton Krolak)

PHOENIX – Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs said Monday the budget she negotiated with the Republican legislative majority isn’t perfect, but “is an important step forward.”

“To be here signing my first budget into law over a month before the deadline speaks to the promise that I made to put partisan politics aside and deliver for Arizonans,” the Democrat said during her first press conference since signing a $17.8 billion budget package on Thursday.

“I know not everyone got what they wanted, including me, but I am grateful to the legislative leaders who were able to put their differences aside and support a bipartisan deal.”

Hobbs, speaking from an affordable housing development in Phoenix, singled out a $150 million deposit into the Housing Trust Fund, more than double the previous largest contribution.

“These funds will be used to finance additional affordable housing projects, prevent evictions and develop new shelter facilities, each of which are crucial to addressing the current housing crisis projects,” she said.

Hobbs also touted her first spending package’s $650 million investment in infrastructure for roads, bridges and broadband.

“While this budget is not perfect, it is an important step forward for our state and for the working people who will have an affordable house to live in, new roads and bridges and access to health care for their kids.”

