Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Former Detroit lawmaker joins race for Michigan seat in US Senate

May 15, 2023, 1:25 PM

FILE - Michigan state Rep. Leslie Love, D-Detroit, speaks at the state Capitol in Lansing, Mich., J...

FILE - Michigan state Rep. Leslie Love, D-Detroit, speaks at the state Capitol in Lansing, Mich., July 12, 2017. The former state representative, a Democrat who represented Detroit for six years in the Michigan Legislature, announced Monday, May 15, 2023, that she would seek the state's open U.S. Senate seat in 2024. (Dale G Young/Detroit News via AP, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Dale G Young/Detroit News via AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Former state Rep. Leslie Love, a Democrat who represented Detroit for six years in the Michigan Legislature, announced Monday that she is running for the state’s open U.S. Senate seat in 2024.

Love served in the Michigan House from 2015 to 2020, when she retired due to term limits. She joined the state’s Natural Resource Committee in 2021 before stepping down last week to pursue a Senate campaign.

“This election is about more than who raises the most money,” Love said in statement. “We want to demonstrate to people that government can work when we elect a leader from the people, by the people, who puts the people first.”

Love joins a small crowd of Democratic candidates, including businessman Nasser Beydoun and lawyer Zack Burns, who will contend with U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin in the primary. A third term representative in one of the country’s most competitive districts, Slotkin, the most high-profile name in the race, raised $3 million in the first month of her campaign after announcing in February.

If elected, Love would be Michigan’s first black Senator. She is also from Detroit, a city without Black representation in Congress for the first time since the early 1950s following four-term U.S. Rep. Brenda Lawrence’s retirement last year.

Longtime Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow shocked many in the state in January when she announced she would not seek a fifth term and would retire at the end of next year, leaving an open Senate seat in one of the country’s premier battlegrounds. Stabenow has said she will not endorse in the Democratic primary.

Republicans Michael Hoover and Nikki Snyder, a State Board of Education member, are also running for the seat. Republicans have taken just one of Michigan’s last 15 Senate races, winning an open seat in 1994.

United States News

FILE - Kansas state Rep. Marvin Robinson, D-Kansas City, explains why he switched his vote on a tra...

Associated Press

Payback? Project funds axed after Kansas lawmaker defies governor on abortion, trans rights

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas’ Democratic governor vetoed state funding on Monday for a project long advocated by a Democratic lawmaker who broke ranks to override the governor’s vetoes and give Republicans crucial support for laws restricting abortion and rolling back transgender rights. Apparently, Rep. Marvin Robinson’s decision had consequences. Gov. Laura Kelly axed $250,000 […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

US Virgin Islands says it can’t find Elon Musk to serve a subpoena in Jeffrey Epstein lawsuit

NEW YORK (AP) — The government of the U.S. Virgin Islands told a federal judge Monday that it can’t find billionaire Elon Musk to serve him with a subpoena for documents in its lawsuit seeking to hold JPMorgan Chase liable for sex trafficking acts committed by businessman Jeffrey Epstein. It wants to serve his electric […]

17 hours ago

The final report by special prosecutor John Durham is photographed Monday, May 15, 2023. Durham end...

Associated Press

Trump claimed the Durham probe would uncover the ‘crime of the century.’ Here’s what it really found

WASHINGTON (AP) — An investigation into the origins of the FBI’s probe into ties between Russia and Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign has finally been concluded, with the prosecutor leading the inquiry submitting a much-awaited report that found major flaws. The report, the culmination of a four-year investigation into possible misconduct by U.S. government officials, […]

17 hours ago

FILE - The healthcare.gov website is seen on Dec. 14, 2021, in Fort Washington, Md. A federal judge...

Associated Press

Appeals court puts brakes on order that could end US health law’s preventative care mandate

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court in New Orleans temporarily put on hold Monday a federal judge’s ruling striking down a part of the Affordable Care Act that requires most insurers to cover preventative care including vaccines and screenings for cancer, diabetes and HIV. Without comment, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

Georgia sheriff agrees to policy review to settle students’ race discrimination complaint

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia sheriff has agreed to review his department’s policies on bias-free policing and other practices to settle a race discrimination complaint filed by a historically Black college on behalf of students whose bus was pulled over and searched for drugs, the U.S. Justice Department said Monday. The April 2022 traffic […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

Wyoming black bear hunter accused of killing protected grizzly near highway into Yellowstone

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A Wyoming hunter faces up to a year in jail and a $10,000 fine if convicted of killing a protected grizzly bear he allegedly claims he mistook for a legal-to-hunt black bear outside Yellowstone National Park. The male grizzly weighing about 530 pounds (240 kilograms) drew a lot of attention from […]

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

Former Detroit lawmaker joins race for Michigan seat in US Senate