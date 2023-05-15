Close
Extended boycott disqualifies 2 GOP senators, 1 independent in Oregon Senate from being reelected

May 15, 2023, 11:21 AM

FILE - Roll call is listed on the voting board during a Senate session at the Oregon State Capitol ...

FILE - Roll call is listed on the voting board during a Senate session at the Oregon State Capitol in Salem, Ore., May 11, 2023. Republicans and an independent senator in the Oregon Senate stretched a walkout Monday, May 15, to 10 days, triggering a new constitutional provision that prohibits lawmakers with 10 or more unexcused absences from being reelected. The walkout that began May 3 has stalled action on hundreds of bills, including on gun control, gender-affirming care and abortion rights, as a deadline threatened to disqualify them from being reelected. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Amanda Loman)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Two Republicans and an Independent taking part in a boycott that has stalled hundreds of bills in the Oregon Senate, incuding measures on abortion and gender-affirming care, were disqualified Monday from reelection under a new constitutional amendment aimed at stopping such walkouts.

The GOP-led walkout of the Democrat-dominated Senate has stretched to 10 days, though some participating lawmakers have rotated in and out since the boycott began May 3. Each of the three affected senators accumulated 10 unexcused absences, making them ineligible to serve in the Legislature for the period after their terms expire under a ballot measure voters passed overwhelmingly last year.

“The majority of Senate Republicans continue to walk off the job that the voters elected them to do, in which our Constitution compels them to attend,” Senate President Rob Wagner said from the Senate podium. He added in an email: “Three senators have now unnecessarily disqualified themselves from a subsequent term in the Legislature.”

The three boycotting senators who reached the 10-day limits for automatic disqualification are Republicans Dennis Linthicum and Daniel Bonham and Independent Brian Boquist.

Ballot Measure 113 was passed by almost 70% of voters last November as a method to end walkouts that have plagued the Legislature for several years. It is now written into the state Constitution.

The Constitution now says missing 10 or more floor sessions “shall be deemed disorderly behavior and shall disqualify the member from holding office as a senator or representative for the term following the election after the member’s current term is completed.”

But left unclear is whether they can run for office as candidates.

The test will perhaps come when the window for filing as candidates in the 2024 election opens in September.

Ben Morris, spokesman for the secretary of state’s office, earlier said the courts have interpreted elections statutes to state that the Elections Division can’t allow a candidate on the ballot if it knows the candidate won’t qualify for office.

But an explanatory statement for Ballot Measure 113 says a disqualified candidate “may run for office … and win, but cannot hold office.”

Boquist said in an email Monday that he believes he’ll be allowed on the ballot if he offers himself as a candidate in 2024.

“The Elections Division has no authority on the absence clause of the Oregon Constitution,” Boquist said. “They will avoid it completely.”

Bonham and Linthicum didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment on their disqualifications. Linthicum’s seat is also up for election in 2024, Bonham’s in 2026.

In a May 9 email to constituents, Bonham accused Democrats of ignoring a long-forgotten 1979 law that said summaries of bills need to be written at an eighth-grade level — a law which was resurrected this month when the GOP boycott began.

Bonham also blasted the abortion-protection bill as an assault on parents’ rights because it lacks a requirement for girls to notify their parents of their decision to have an abortion.

“I will not sit by and help move along the majority party’s extreme and unconstitutional agenda — especially with their complete and obvious dismissal of the law,” Bonham wrote.

On Monday, only 16 senators were present, four short of the quorum. All the Republicans and the lone independent stayed away. Wagner pleaded with them to return. Under Oregon law, a quorum in the Senate or House is two-thirds of members being present.

“There is still time for senators to come back and do their job — 41 days before the end of the 2023 legislative session,” Wagner said. “We have very important work before us this session. We are here to fund our schools, to support our seniors, to repair our infrastructure and our bridges, and make Oregon a great place to live and raise families.

He reminded lawmakers that the Legislature must also approve a biennial state budget before the end of June.

