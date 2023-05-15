Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Judge: 29-year-old who posed as teen student because she was lonely can enter pretrial program

May 15, 2023, 12:40 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — A 29-year-old woman accused of using false documents to enroll as a New Jersey high school student and attend some classes over a four-day period will be allowed to enter a pretrial intervention program, a state judge ruled Monday.

The woman had pleaded not guilty in March to a charge of providing a false government document. Her lawyer has said she did so because she was lonely and longed to return to her days with friends in school but now realizes she made a mistake. She will have to undergo a mental health evaluation and, if she completes the program, the charge against her could eventually be dismissed.

The woman is a South Korean citizen who came to the United States by herself when she was 16 to attend a private boarding school, the lawyer said. She later graduated from Rutgers University in 2019.

The lawyer said his client had no nefarious intentions when she enrolled at New Brunswick High School in January. She was just seeking to return to “a place of safety and welcoming and an environment that she looks back on fondly,” he said.

Authorities have said the woman got the phone numbers of students who helped her find her way through the school and continued to text some of them days after her ruse was discovered. She was barred from entering school grounds in the district and officials have advised students to not have any contact with her.

The woman provided district officials with a false birth certificate when she enrolled, officials have said. The district has nearly 10,000 students.

Schools in the state are required to immediately enroll unaccompanied children, even in the absence of records normally required for that purpose. Proof of guardianship is also not needed to immediately enroll an unaccompanied youth. Once enrolled, students have 30 days to provide additional proof of identity.

United States News

Associated Press

Police: At least 3 dead, more wounded in New Mexico shooting

FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) — At least three people were dead and multiple others wounded Monday after a shooting in Farmington, police said. Schools were put on lockdown. “There are multiple civilian victims,” Farmington police said in a Facebook post that said one suspect “was confronted and killed on scene.” Two officers were shot, it said, […]

13 hours ago

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at his Mar-a-Lago estate Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Pal...

Associated Press

Prosecutor ends probe of FBI’s Trump-Russia investigation with harsh criticism, but no new charges

WASHINGTON (AP) — A special prosecutor has ended his four-year investigation into possible FBI misconduct in its probe of ties between Russia and Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign with withering criticism of the bureau but a meager court record that fell far short of the former president’s prediction he would uncover the “crime of the century.” […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Fire breaks out at Marathon refinery in Texas; 1 worker dead

TEXAS CITY, Texas (AP) — A fire at a Marathon Petroleum refinery near Houston on Monday caused visible flames and left at least one worker dead, the company said. Marathon said the cause of the morning fire was under investigation. Aerial footage from Houston television stations showed crews trying to put out flames at the […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Football player with Down syndrome sues Ohio community college for disability discrimination

NELSONVILLE, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man who was the first person with Down syndrome to play and score a point in a college football game is now suing the school, its president and several staffers. Caden Cox alleges he was the target of disability discrimination, retaliation and assault during his time at Hocking College. […]

13 hours ago

A lightning bolt is seen in the sky during a storm as migrants are lined up as they are processed b...

Associated Press

US: Number of migrants fell 50% at southern border after immigration changes, but long term unclear

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of migrants encountered at the southern border fell 50% during the last three days compared with the days leading up to the end of a key pandemic-era regulation, but it’s too early to draw firm conclusions about what this means long term, U.S. officials said Monday. Blas Nunez-Neto, assistant secretary […]

13 hours ago

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs legislation on Monday, May 15, 2023, banning state funding for dive...

Associated Press

DeSantis curtails diversity, equity and inclusion programs in Florida state colleges

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday signed a bill that blocks public colleges from using federal or state funding on diversity programs, addressing a concern of conservatives ahead of the Republican governor’s expected presidential candidacy. The law, which DeSantis proposed earlier this year, comes as Republicans across the country target programs […]

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.

Judge: 29-year-old who posed as teen student because she was lonely can enter pretrial program